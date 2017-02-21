3.7 million Kenyans registered as new voters

IEBC falls short of its target as 3.7 million Kenyans enlist to vote

Electoral agency noted that more Kenyans registered on 14th February than on any other day

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) registered 3.7 million new voters during the recently concluded mass voter registration.

Speaking during the release of the results of the month-long exercise today, commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said the figure fell below its initial target of 6 million voters, representing a 62% turnout.

“It is important to note that these are not final figures as cleaning of the register will be done,” Chebukati said.

The commission says it targets 3.2 million voters will be added to the register after the conclusion of the clean-up which seeks to weed out dead voters and correct anomalies of double registration and duplications.

This means that over 19.6 million Kenyans will be eligible to vote in the August General Elections after factoring in 14.4 million voters from the 2013 elections with the additional number from subsequent registrations.

Between December 2012 and January 2017, an estimated nine million Kenyans had acquired IDs and were eligible to enlist as voters.

Nairobi county received the highest applications of over 100,000 new voters with 461,346 followed by Kiambu (225, 995) and Nakuru (175, 756). Other counties that recorded over 100,00 applications include Meru, Mombasa, Machakos, Kakamega and Uasin Gishu.

Counties that surpassed their IEBC target include Kajiado which recorded a 240% turnout followed by Mandera (116%), Narok (102%) and Garissa (92%).

More Kenyans registered on February 14th , the day previously scheduled as the final registration day, than on any other day.

1, 181,900 Kenyans applied to have their voting stations transferred with several stations witnessing more transfers than new applications.

“We will process this data to know how these transfers will affect our preparations and for interpretation on why such large numbers were witnessed,” he added.

More voters are expected to be added to the roll with the tomorrow’s commencement of voter registration in the country’s 118 prisons.

“The Department of Prisons has 49867 inmates with those lacking national IDs standing at 30308,” Chebukati said.

In addition, registration of over 130,000 Kenyans living in the East African states of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda with the addition of South Africa began yesterday and is expected to continue until March 6. Both inmates and diaspora will only be eligible to vote for the presidency.