Top artistes collabo in celebration of local sports heroes

For the love of football

Afro-Funk-House artist Kagwe Mungai has teamed up with Afro-pop singer Dela and rapper Khaligraph Jones to produce a track in celebration of our local football heroes.

The song captures the celebratory, upbeat spirit that is inherent to Africa, to motivate the SportPesa AllStars players and get supporters fired up ahead of the much-anticipated football friendly match between the SPL-select team and Hull City FC.

The match set to take place on February 27, 2017, will see a Kenyan side play an English Premier League club for the first time in the history of the nation which will go a long way in helping Kenya in its quest to participate in the 2022 World Cup.”

“We intend to make the track to be Kenyan but have an international sound hence the elements of African voices and sounds as well as modern sounding instrumentation to arouse a sense of patriotism in Kenyans and trigger support of local sports.”Said Kagwe

Dela whose Swahili cover of Hello got international accolades, owes great chemistry from the first meeting of the artists in the studio to the success of the track. “I love it when everyone is on the same page, it makes for a great collabo,” she said adding that it took her under 20 minutes to write her part.

“Just because the vibe was right and because we understood that the Sportpesa Allstars team was a huge opportunity for the players- life changing even. I guess we were excited for them too,” she said.

Khaligraph agrees with Dela that the trio was a power team each being amongst the leading in their different categories, hence the ease in which they put the anthem together.

Dela reckons that everyone should listen to the song, not just football fans because it’s bound to lift your spirits and get you moving, enough to get anyone started on a project they’ve been postponing. “Because this life is a game, na hii game ni yetu,” she urged.