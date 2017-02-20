SportPesa Quins III biggest winners in KRU Nationwide League weekend review

SportPesa Quins III registered the highest score in this region with a 56-0 win over Stormers at the RFUEA on Saturday 18 February 2017.
In the Northern Suburbs Cubs were too strong for Masaku, running off with a 44-3 result. The Community Rugby Association (COMRAS) edged out Impala III 23-19.
Only one fixture took off in this region, Egerton Wasps posting a 27-3 win away to hosts KPA Eldoret.
Eldoret RFC, Eldoret Falcons and Kitale RFC benefitted from walkovers after their opponents (Kericho,Molo and Nakuru KITI) failed to honor their fixtures.
READ ALSO: All Stars team will be used for selecting national team in future, Okumbi assure
Fourth placed Kiambu RFC were too strong for Murang’a, crushing the region’s basement side 49-12 while third placed Chuka edged out fifth placed Dedan Kimathi 5-3.
Embu RFC and MKU Thika benefited from walkovers after their opponents Zetech and Nanyuki were no shows on Saturday.
In Western region, Shieywe were 17-12 winners over Webuye in the region’s only fixture.
READ ALSO: Hands down to the most expensive spare parts in the history of FA CUP
You might also like
Olympics 2016: Brazil’s footballers exorcise demons to lift nation
ABOVE: Neymar celebrates after scoring the winning penalty during the final shoot-out in the men’s Gold Medal match against Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on
Rigobert Song now out of coma
Former Cameroon international Rigobert Song has come out of a two-day coma and was due to be flown to France for treatment last evening. The 40-year-old was admitted to
Aguero to start in Pep’s Barca revenge plot
Manchester City lynch man Sergio Aguero is expected to start for the Premier League side in the Champions League tonight as coach Pep Guardiola seeks to revenge their 4-0 loss
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!