SportPesa Quins III biggest winners in KRU Nationwide League weekend review

SportPesa Quins III registered the highest score in this region with a 56-0 win over Stormers at the RFUEA on Saturday 18 February 2017.

In the Northern Suburbs Cubs were too strong for Masaku, running off with a 44-3 result. The Community Rugby Association (COMRAS) edged out Impala III 23-19.

Only one fixture took off in this region, Egerton Wasps posting a 27-3 win away to hosts KPA Eldoret.

Eldoret RFC, Eldoret Falcons and Kitale RFC benefitted from walkovers after their opponents (Kericho,Molo and Nakuru KITI) failed to honor their fixtures.

Fourth placed Kiambu RFC were too strong for Murang’a, crushing the region’s basement side 49-12 while third placed Chuka edged out fifth placed Dedan Kimathi 5-3.

Embu RFC and MKU Thika benefited from walkovers after their opponents Zetech and Nanyuki were no shows on Saturday.

In Western region, Shieywe were 17-12 winners over Webuye in the region’s only fixture.

