Sorrow as heart-rending cancer patient Abdiaziz Aden succumbs to illness

Abdiaziz Aden had been battling the disease for four years

The 23-year-old became beacon of hope for other cancer patients

Abdiaziz Aden had been given 3 months to live by doctors

The story of Abdiaziz Aden deeply touched the country. The 23-year-old cancer patient was a stronghold of defiance in the face of death and a vision of human positivity. It has been reported that Abdiaziz Aden died on Monday February 20, 2017.

Abdiaziz did not only resonate within us only because of his ailment but due to his incredibly positive attitude despite the odds. After losing his leg and receiving a cancer diagnosis Abdiaziz Aden and his family had hit a wall. In September 2012 the cancer victim injured his leg after hitting himself with the seat of a matatu. Complications are said to have arisen which led to the amputation of his leg from the knee—he had two amputations within the span of a few months. This led to the advancement of his bone cancer (Osteogenic sarcoma), that would finally ravage his body.

His story eventually reached the press and so begun the second part of his journey. Doctor’s had been stumped by the case and he eventually made his way to India after a fundraising effort to receive treatment.

He was only met with sad news when he arrived in the country. His cancer had become so advanced that it was inoperable. Any medical intervention would have put his life in even more jeopardy.

Abdiaziz posted an emotional plea online to make his way to Mecca for The Hajj as his final wish. After returning home well-wishers and other contributors came through and rounded up enough money for his travel provisions. On Monday September 5, 2016 he was on his way with his father to Saudi Arabia to make his holy pilgrimage.

Tuko reports that before he left Aden sought forgiveness from the people who he had wronged in his time on earth and forgiving those who had wronged him, seemingly bidding a final farewell.

23-year-old Aden continued to fight the good fight in spite of his 3-month life expectancy reportedly organising cancer awareness events and initiating other efforts in the fight against the disease.

He is said to have passed away surrounded by family and friends. He will be buried at the Langata Muslim Cemetery.