REVEALED: Ipsos survey shows reasons why MPs defect from CORD and Jubilee

Majority of Members of Parliament (MPs) who defected to Jubilee party did so because of personal reasons, a new survey indicates.

According to an Ipsos survey released on Monday 20th February 2017, 44 percent of the respondents said the leaders defected because of greed and not to serve the interest of the electorates.

Only 26 percent indicated that the MPs defected to promote development. Four percent of the respondents said the leaders defected in order to increase their chances of re-election. While only one percent defected because of disunity within the opposition.

However, 57 percent of Jubilee supporters said the MPs defected so they could promote development with only 11 percent saying they defected due to personal reasons.

A majority of Cord supporters at 59 percent said the MPs defected due to personal reasons with only 16 percent saying the legislators defected to spur development. Only three percent of Cord supporters said the MPs defected so they could be re-elected.

The survey conducted between 9th and 26th January 2017 had a sample size of 2057 respondents randomly selected from the country’s urban and rural settings.