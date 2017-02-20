REVEALED: Ipsos survey shows reasons why MPs defect from CORD and Jubilee

- Survey indicates that no Member of Parliament defected to serve the electorate
- Those who defected to Jubilee will not likely be re-elected
- Cord supporters express their displeasure with defecting MPs
Majority of Members of Parliament (MPs) who defected to Jubilee party did so because of personal reasons, a new survey indicates.
According to an Ipsos survey released on Monday 20th February 2017, 44 percent of the respondents said the leaders defected because of greed and not to serve the interest of the electorates.
Only 26 percent indicated that the MPs defected to promote development. Four percent of the respondents said the leaders defected in order to increase their chances of re-election. While only one percent defected because of disunity within the opposition.
READ ALSO: Uhuru remains man to beat in August, IPSOS survey shows
However, 57 percent of Jubilee supporters said the MPs defected so they could promote development with only 11 percent saying they defected due to personal reasons.
A majority of Cord supporters at 59 percent said the MPs defected due to personal reasons with only 16 percent saying the legislators defected to spur development. Only three percent of Cord supporters said the MPs defected so they could be re-elected.
The survey conducted between 9th and 26th January 2017 had a sample size of 2057 respondents randomly selected from the country’s urban and rural settings.
You might also like
Mandago calls for increased investments in renewable energy
Kenya can considerably reduce the cost of doing business and enhance investment by tapping its huge renewable energy potential, Uasin Gishu Governor, Jackson Mandago has said. Mandago said prohibitive cost
News Headlines
Bar now raised in police hiring Recruits to the National Police Service will from next year be required to have a mean grade of C plain in KCSE, up from
Mutahi Ngunyi: I paid back NYS money
Consultant Mutahi Ngunyi when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (PAC). He told MPs today that he has paid back excess money he received from NYS. PHOTO/Capital FM
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!