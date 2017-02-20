Sad! Why Gibbons resigned as Kenya 7s Strength and Conditioning coach

Kenya 7s Strength and Conditioning coach Ian Gibbons has resigned leaving the national team without anyone to prepare them for the Las Vegas leg in March

No clear reasons have been given by the Kenya Rugby Union for his resignation though sources close to Gibbons indicate it was down to lack of job security

Kenya Sevens will most like travel for the Las Vegas series in March without a Strength and Conditioning coach after Ian Gibbons resigned on Monday 20 February 2017.

Despite the news of his departure being made public, the Briton is said to have quit a long time ago opting to join Wales women’s side assuming the same position of Strength and Conditioning coach

The statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) confirming Gibbons’ exit said:

“The Kenya Rugby Union wishes to confirm that Ian Gibbons has stepped down from his role as Kenya Sevens Strength & Conditioning Coach. We wish to thank him for his service during his time with the Kenya Sevens set up and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

Sources from the coach’s side intimated the coach quit after a lack of assurance of better remunerations and uncertainty of his job security.

“He, the coach has in the past expressed dissatisfaction with his job contract and terms of his employment. He tried to make amends but was not successful thus opting to greener pastures,” a source close to Gibbons told Xsport.

The 7s team will be named on Thursday 23rd February and they leave for the US on Saturday 25th with head coach Innocent Simiyu unlikely to make many changes.

Shujaa had a disastrous outing in the Sidney leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series, picking a paltry two points after losing 10-5 to Canada in the final of the 13/14 play off.

They will be hoping for a better performance in the coming legs.

