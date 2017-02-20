KCB, Safaricom in Sh100 million pact to drive social entrepreneurship in East Africa

Safaricom and KCB have announced a Sh100 million project aimed at fighting extreme poverty across the region

The 21 finest minds in the region would receive funding from the said kitty and use the money in creating job opportunities across East Africa

Over the last 5 years, the program has attracted thousands of applicants from all over East Africa with diverse cultural, geographic and socioeconomic backgrounds and working across a variety of sectors

The program has to date, trained 98 dedicated social change makers from Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya

Commercial lender, KCB Bank, and leading telecommunications firm, Safaricom have appointed 21 individuals from across East Africa to drive social entrepreneurship in the region as the two firms work to alleviate extreme hunger and create job opportunities in the region.

The program, to which KCB Bank and Safaricom have committed Sh103.6 million ($1 million), meant to catalyze the development of the region’s bright minds and big thinkers dedicated to tackling the problems of poverty.

The two organizations said the fellows, selected from a pool of over 550 applicants, represent some of today’s most dynamic and creative entrepreneurs and emerging leaders from Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda.

They will now embark on a rigorous, life-changing leadership journey for one year brought to them through five, week-long seminars throughout the year, personal coaching, and challenging off-site assignments.

Acumen Associate Director for Portfolio Patrick Oketa said the fellows class of 2017 is a selection of the finest minds in the region whose hearts are in the right place looking to address the challenges that are facing our nations’ poorest in new and innovative ways.

“We intend to stretch them, challenge their mind-sets and empower them with unique tools, techniques, and networks to mold in them leaders who will transform East Africa,” he said.

The highly acclaimed leadership development program, now in its 6th year, equips emerging social leaders in East Africa with the skills, knowledge and moral imagination to drive social change in their communities.

In 2015, KCB and Safaricom jointly committed $1 million (Sh103.6 million) to Acumen as part of a three-year partnership to connect and cultivate the next generation of leaders who take systems change the approach to the world’s biggest problems and have the moral imagination to effect long-term change.

“We believe in making deliberate investments towards building a critical mass of young leaders to drive Africa’s economic transformation agenda. Social entrepreneurship is emerging as a key frontier for growth, explaining why we are focused on developing this sector,” said KCB Group Chief Operating Officer Samuel Makome.

Safaricom CEO, Bob Collymore, an Acumen Board Member since 2015, says that the private sector must play an active role in helping to deliver the next level of economic development.

“As we are often the catalysts for development in our communities, the private sector has a deep responsibility to ensure that the next generation of business leaders focus on delivering sustainable and relevant solutions that can create more inclusive societies,” he said.

