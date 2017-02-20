Electronics manufacturer LG cements strategic focus on innovative and premium product line-up

Electronics giant LG has solidified its market-leading position by showcasing its 2017 premium product line-up which was unveiled at the 2017 innovation festival. From the stylish, premium and most talked about LG SIGNATURE line-up, revolutionary OLED TVs, ground-breaking TWIN Wash washing machines, smart home appliances, energy efficient products and everything in between, LG’s 2017 line-up combines the best of LG’s cutting-edge technology and world-class design with exquisite attention to detail for today’s most discerning consumers.

InnoFest 2017 highlighted LG’s increased focus and commitment in not only emerging as a leader in the premium product category but also showcasing an expansive line-up of innovative and energy efficient products, planned for MEA, across multiple business units.

“Technology is progressing at a faster pace than ever and the force of the change is becoming even more powerful. Today it has progressed to the point where innovation is no longer about creating a better life, instead, it is the desire to create a better lifestyle for consumers that underpins our premium product philosophy. 2017 will see LG Electronics pursuing an innovative, energy efficient and a premium product market strategy, positioning the company as a technology innovator with a flair for convenience, design and style,”

Commented Kevin Cha, President, LG Electronics Middle East & Africa.

With more than 120 awards at CES® 2017, LG’s revolutionary new LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K TV bagged the official Engadget CES’ Best of the Best Awards. LG is focussing on bringing ground-breaking technologies to the Middle East & Africa markets. The OLED W7 series, LG SIGNATURE OLED TV, LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, the LG SIGNATURE TWINWashTM washing machine and the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier as key a highlights.

LG’s premium product strategy is set to witness a boost with the introduction of these premium products across key markets in the Middle East and Africa in 2017.

Another key highlight which is part of the company’s innovations in artificial intelligence is the line-up that includes a home robot that doubles as a smart home gateway and intelligent home notification centre, enhancing convenience in users’ day-to-day lives. Green and energy efficient air conditioning is also a major innovation that LG has unveiled running on cutting edge inverter technology. Through the inverter compressor, LG’s products are able to operate under the extreme climatic conditions of the Gulf, even up to 65℃.

While regular air conditioners can only turn on and off, LG Inverter Technology can control rotation frequency to produce cooling more efficiently. The energy saving efficiency has been certified by TUV. The inverter technology is reliable due to increased durability, and it offers optimal indoor environmental comfort for users.

“LG has made great strides with the continued support and goodwill of business partners across MEA. We are thrilled that through InnoFest 2017, we can continue to meet with our key stakeholders, discuss local market opportunities and expand the reach of our new line-up to many more discerning consumers across the region,”

Mr Cha concluded.

LG’s latest products are built on the foundation of excellence and come with a number of new cutting-edge features designed to transform the lives of the consumers. Delivering innovation for a better life will continue to be the foundation of LG’s product strategy for 2017.