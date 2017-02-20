Business highlights – Uber drivers go on strike over 25% company commission

Uber drivers go on strike over 25% company commission, operators prepare to demonstrate on Thursday

Taxi drivers using the Uber e-hailing platform are on strike

The vehicle operators are protesting a 25% commission taken by the company

Drivers have termed the rate as high and exploitative

They say they will petition legislators to help resolve the stalemate

The drivers, who held a meeting in a Ngara hotel on Monday morning, pledged to work together until Uber addressed the issues facing them. They are planning a demonstration slated for this Thursday.

The group joins other city taxi drivers who had petitioned Parliament two weeks ago, asking lawmakers to intervene and set a price for various destinations that have to be observed by all players.

David Dawoud, Chairman of the Digital Taxis Association lobby, said drivers’ and partners’ earnings have dipped since the commission took effect.

He stated that Uber continues to take the same commission even after they lowered the prices last year. Dawoud added that by factoring in the cost of running the taxi, Uber operators are no longer making profit.

The American firm announced a 35 per cent drop in prices in July last year, a move that forced Safaricom’s Little and Estonian taxi firm Taxify to also lower their fares.

Over 800 Kenyan taxi drivers had taken Uber to court through the Digital Taxi Association last September, saying the slash in fares amounted to restrictive trade practices.

Previously, the firm charged Ksh60 per kilometre and an additional Ksh4 per minute above a base fare of Ksh300.

It now charges Ksh35 per kilometre, an additional Ksh3 per minute and a minimum fare of Sh200.

The drivers say that the firm still takes a 25% commission per transaction despite changes, leaving the drivers to absorb all other costs.

Education reforms to create employable workforce, Ministry affirms as state spends Ksh7 billion to revamp technical training institutions

The government has spent over Ksh7 billion in the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions over the last four years

The state is positive the planned roll out of Kenya’s new education system will drive economic growth and create employment for thousands of youth

Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat Director General, Dr. Julius Muia has said the reforms will transform Kenya into an upper middle-income, industrialized nation

Dr. Muia pointed out that the ongoing roll out of digital learning devices to primary school pupils and focused attention on vocational training institutions, that includes significant budgetary support among others, will reduce the number of unemployed youth by giving them a source of livelihood and boost industrialization.

The government has resolved to do away with the theory-heavy 8-4-4 system in favour of a practical-oriented 2-6-3-3-3 from May this year.

The number of TVETs has increased from 79 to the current 121 facilities. At least 32 TVET institutions have been fully equipped with the necessary materials to support practical lessons while 43 others are still being equipped with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) amounting to Ksh9 billion.

To improve the capacity of TVET institutions and enhance the learning outcomes, at least 40 institutions have been connected to the internet through fibre optic cables. Smart classrooms have also been established in 10 institutions to boost access to TVET programmes.

These developments coupled with curriculum reforms, the DG said, play a pivotal role in increasing access to quality education and training as well as enhancement of skills for the labour market and wealth creation.

High cost of power hits manufacturing sector as consumers grapple with rising commodity prices

A rise in the cost of power has pushed up the cost of production, forcing consumers to contend with high commodity prices

The Kenya Association of Manufacturers says local industries are paying higher tarrifs compared to neighbouring countries, making locally produced goods uncompetitive

The uptick is pushing Kenyan goods off the shelves in favour of cheap imports from both regional and international markets, denying local industries revenues

KAM says these developments have left local manufacturers struggling to meet their production costs which is passed to consumers, a move that has also slowed down the sector’s growth.

Kenyan manufactures are paying an electricity tariff of US$15 cents (Ksh15) per kilowatt hour, compared to Ethiopia where sector players are paying as low as US0.4 (Ksh4.14) per kilowatt hour. Electric tariffs in Egypt and Uganda are US$0.6 (Ksh6) and US$12 (Ksh12) per kilowatt hour.

Tanzania recently reduced its tariffs to US$14 cents (Ksh14) while South Africa manufacturers are paying US$0.9 (Ksh9) per kilowatts hour.

The association says the country’s products can only become competitive if electricity tarrifs go to an average US$0.9 (Ksh9 ) per kilowatt hour.

KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga said though the government has reduced the cost from US$21 Ksh21), more needs to be done.

Wakiaga added that industries are affected by other factors such as taxes and regulatory frameworks, which have failed to protect local manufacturers. They include Venue Added Tax and import duties.

In a Thursday meeting with manufacturers last Thursday, Kenya Power Acting CEO, Ken Tarus said Ethiopia is enjoying low tariffs since its entire energy is from hydropower, unlike Kenya which depends on a mix including the expensive thermal generation.

He said the country is expecting to receive 400 megawatts of hydro-power from Ethiopia by 2019, in a power purchase agreement deal.