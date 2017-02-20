All Stars team will be used for selecting national team, head coach says

All Stars will travel to the United Kingdom on Wednesday where they will take on English Premier League side Hull City in a Friendly match.

In the last build up match, the Stanley Okumbi side settled for a barren draw with Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Dependables Humphrey Mieno, Allan Wanga, defender James Situma and keeper David Okello missed the match but have since rejoined the squad.

All Stars head coach, Stanley Okumbi, says the side will lessen the burden of selecting the national team for future assignments.

Okumbi, who is also the Harambee Stars boss is confident the side he is currently guiding will not only be a one off thing but basis for selecting squads in future for the national team.

As part of their preparations for the coming high profile friendly match versus English Premier League side Hull City, All Stars were held to a barren draw by Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

All Stars were playing their last build up match before travelling to the United Kingdom on Wednesday where they will take on the struggling English Premier League side in the first of two friendlies next weekend.

“The results was not inspiring when you look at it from the wider perspective. Closely, it did fit what we were looking at as a team. I believe the boys are ready for Hull,” Okumbi stated.

The former Mathare United boss noted the absence of striker Alan Wanga, midfielder Humphrey Mieno, defender James Situma and keeper David Okello who were away with KPL champions, Tusker FC in Mauritius denied his side quality and experience.

“Their experience will be a big plus to the team,” Okumbi who is not sure whether he will play the Junior or senior version of the English Premier League outfit stated.

The coach spoke on Monday morning after taking the side through a final training session before their departure to England on Wednesday.

