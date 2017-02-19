Ouch!!! Tusker FC eliminated by AS Port Louis

- Tusker FC have been eliminated from the 2017 CAF Champions League by Mauritius champions AS Port Louis 2000.
- The Kenyan champions needed to win or manage a high scoring draw to advance to the next round of the qualifiers.
- Eprem Guikan with a second half brace scored in a span of last five minutes of play to confirm the Brewers’ exit
- Ulinzi Stars remain Kenyan only hope albeit in the lesser continental cup, Caf Confederation Cup after beating Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya.
The level of Kenya’s top flight league was once again the laughing stock of the continent with champions Tusker FC in the defense corner, where they did pretty well.
The Brewers were on Sunday afternoon eliminated from the CAF Champions League in the preliminary round.
Well, hopes of any meaningful show at the continental stage after three years hiatus were over even before they kicked the ball last week. their preparations were shoddy to say the lest. Only managing friendly matches with non- league teams.
The Kenyan champions lost 2-1 to Mauritius champions AS Port Louis 2000, Eprem Guikan with a second half brace scored in a span of last five minutes of play.
Tusker head coach George Nsimbe had earlier indicated they would go for a win following the 1-1 draw in the first leg match played in Nairobi.
As a result, he made some changes, with the aim of winning while away. Tusker had an upper hand in first half when Hashim Sempala hit the back of the net to give the brewers a well deserved lead.
Nsimbe will now to have to fully focus on defending the league title, although the league has not yet started.
Kenyan’s only hope lies with Ulinzi Stars who on Saturday edged Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya 5-4 on post-match penalties to advance to the Caf Confederation Cup first round at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.
Ulinzi beat the visitors 1-0 in the second leg at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani to tie the clash 1-1 following their 1-0 loss to Benghazi in Cairo, Egypt last weekend.
Samuel Onyango scored the all-important goal for Ulinzi in the 18th minute after collecting a fine pass from striker John Mark Makwatta.
Ulinzi will now tackle Egypt’s Smouha in the first round of the preliminaries in another two-legged tie.
