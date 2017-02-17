Need plot this weekend? We have you covered.

FRIDAY
WHAT: The Supperclub
For the first time at J’s, renowned Kenyan saxophonist Rabai joins Foozak for a special dj/live set at The Supperclub on 17th Feb.
Table Bookings – 0707 612585
WHERE: J’s Fresh Bar & Kitchen
WHO: Rabai, DJ Foozak
TIME: 8 pm
SATURDAY
WHAT: Urban Rouge
Urban Creations & Treehouse present Urabn Rouge the ultimate valentines party.
WHERE: Treehouse Nairobi
WHO: Savi, Butch, Solvation, St. Michael
TIME: 8pm
ENTRY: Sh.1000
READ ALSO: Vereso set for final ‘Thursday Nite Live at Choices’ gig
SATURDAY
WHAT: Women In Music
The Women In Music Concert Series, an initiative organised and curated by the Women In Music Forum, is a platform that seeks to promote young women in performing arts by providing an avenue for them to showcase their stage performance skills via regular live-concert shows. The aim of the series is to lead to more collaboration between female acts in the industry, link upcoming female acts with established musicians for mentorship, and encourage cross-genre musical collaborations between female musicians in order to propagate the values of unity, cooperation, and solidarity in larger society.
The February concert will feature the following three acts: Meka Mungai, Athieno and Batyah Band.
WHERE: Goethe-Institut
WHO: Meka Mungai, Athieno and Batyah Band
TIME: 7pm
ENTRY: Sh.500
SATURDAY
WHAT: Valentine’s Throwback Concert: Blackstreet & SWV
This Valentine’s Weekend, KICC presents a Valentine’s Throwback Concert featuring Artists BlackStreet & SMV performing live on Saturday 18th February 2017 at the KICC Grounds!
WHERE: KICC
WHO: Blackstreet & SWV
TIME: 6 pm
ENTRY: Sh.5,000 regular, Sh.15,000 VIP, Sh.25,000 VVIP
READ ALSO: Looking for plans this Valentine’s Day? Take a peek
SUNDAY
WHAT: Radical5ve
‘Verse5ve events presents the first of their quarterly events dubbed #Radical5ve. The event features International artist S.O who’s from the UK but signed to American record rap label LampMode. Other performances will be by Recapp, Stonne Jiwe and Kamlesh Kagaba. With deejays Sanch, Deejay Double O, Deejay Re’ and MCs Manolo, Churchboy and Pompey.
WHERE: August 7th Memorial Park
WHO: S.O, Recapp, Stonne Jiwe
TIME: 1:30 pm
ENTRY: Sh.200 early bird, Sh.300 advance, Sh.500 at the gate
You might also like
5 wedding trends that need to die in 2016
Tis the season, the wedding season and apart from all the necessary protocol that planning a wedding entails, there are some that need the boot. Many of these trends are
Beach wear by Vuitton
Having become a very competitive business, the only way to succeed in the fashion design business is to be innovative not only in designs but also in the way these
The 4 best free online fitness websites
The internet is a huge place and it can also be useful when you are searching for the right stuff. Here are 4 to get you started on your fitness
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!