Need plot this weekend? We have you covered.

FRIDAY

WHAT: The Supperclub

For the first time at J’s, renowned Kenyan saxophonist Rabai joins Foozak for a special dj/live set at The Supperclub on 17th Feb.

Table Bookings – 0707 612585

WHERE: J’s Fresh Bar & Kitchen

WHO: Rabai, DJ Foozak

TIME: 8 pm

SATURDAY

WHAT: Urban Rouge

Urban Creations & Treehouse present Urabn Rouge the ultimate valentines party.

WHERE: Treehouse Nairobi

WHO: Savi, Butch, Solvation, St. Michael

TIME: 8pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

SATURDAY

WHAT: Women In Music

The Women In Music Concert Series, an initiative organised and curated by the Women In Music Forum, is a platform that seeks to promote young women in performing arts by providing an avenue for them to showcase their stage performance skills via regular live-concert shows. The aim of the series is to lead to more collaboration between female acts in the industry, link upcoming female acts with established musicians for mentorship, and encourage cross-genre musical collaborations between female musicians in order to propagate the values of unity, cooperation, and solidarity in larger society.

The February concert will feature the following three acts: Meka Mungai, Athieno and Batyah Band.

WHERE: Goethe-Institut

WHO: Meka Mungai, Athieno and Batyah Band

TIME: 7pm

ENTRY: Sh.500

SATURDAY

WHAT: Valentine’s Throwback Concert: Blackstreet & SWV

This Valentine’s Weekend, KICC presents a Valentine’s Throwback Concert featuring Artists BlackStreet & SMV performing live on Saturday 18th February 2017 at the KICC Grounds!

WHERE: KICC

WHO: Blackstreet & SWV

TIME: 6 pm

ENTRY: Sh.5,000 regular, Sh.15,000 VIP, Sh.25,000 VVIP

SUNDAY

WHAT: Radical5ve

‘Verse5ve events presents the first of their quarterly events dubbed #Radical5ve. The event features International artist S.O who’s from the UK but signed to American record rap label LampMode. Other performances will be by Recapp, Stonne Jiwe and Kamlesh Kagaba. With deejays Sanch, Deejay Double O, Deejay Re’ and MCs Manolo, Churchboy and Pompey.

WHERE: August 7th Memorial Park

WHO: S.O, Recapp, Stonne Jiwe

TIME: 1:30 pm

ENTRY: Sh.200 early bird, Sh.300 advance, Sh.500 at the gate