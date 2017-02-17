Low uptake of sweetener prompts millers to lower sugar prices by Sh600

A 50 kg bag of sugar has reduced to Sh5, 000 from Sh 5, 600 it retailed in December 2016

Consumers are still buckling under high sugar costs despite the fact that factories have lowered the price of the commodity

Sugar prices at the factory have fallen to Sh5, 000 per 50kg bag down from Sh5, 600 recorded in December 2016, the Sugar Directorate has confirmed.

Solomon Odera, Head of the industry regulatory body, attributes the reduced prices to the low consumption of the sweetener saying the recent hike in prices has discouraged a majority of Kenyans from buying the product.

“The demand for the commodity has greatly reduced over the last one month prompting factories to lower the price of sugar to improve the demand and consumption of the product,” he said.

The shortage was as a result of poor sugarcane harvest recorded in 2016 due to a drought that hit the country affecting almost all sectors of agricultural products.

To shield consumers from retailers taking advantage of the price drop, Odera says millers are planning to open up their own distribution networks to other players as well as selling the sweetener directly to consumers.

The prices of other commodities have also increased, exacerbated by the drought and made worse by rising inflation.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), drought in Kenya has sent prices of staples such as maize and sorghum spiraling.

“Sharply increasing prices are severely constraining food access for large numbers of households with alarming consequences in terms of food insecurity,” Mario Zappacosta, FAO Senior Economist, said in a recent statement