Latest news headlines- February 17 2017 Uhuru now petitioned to end doctors’ stalemate

Uhuru now asked to end doctors stalemate

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to urgently intervene and resolve the labour dispute pitting his government, devolved units and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU).

In a statement to newsrooms, the commission said that it is unfortunate that the doctors have been on strike for the last 76 days with all essential health services countrywide remaining grounded.

“This is by far the most disruptive industrial action ever in the history of the Kenya Labour sector and which has come at a colossal loss of human life,” said the commission chair Winfred Lichuma.

READ ALSO: Take responsibility and resolve doctor’s strike, Lichuma tells Uhuru

She regretted that the jailing of the union officials has served to aggravate an already bad situation.

She noted that as the government and the unions entangle in supremacy battle it is the vulnerable children, women, the elderly and persons with disabilities who cannot access medical services that continue to suffer.

Dons ready to resume work for 30pc pay rise

University teaching staff are willing to take a 30 percent pay hike to end the ongoing strike, the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) has said.

In a letter to the Inter Public Universities Consultative Council Forum (IPUCCF), UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said the union was willing to accept a 30 and 20 percent per annum increment in basic salary and house allowance respectively, compounded for the 2013-2017 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) cycle.

On Monday, UASU rejected a Sh10 billion offer from the IPUCCF saying it was far below the expectations of University staff.

Under the counter-proposal, the teaching staff were set to get a 3.2 percent pay increase and a 1.6 percent increment on house allowance.

READ ALSO: Looming student unrest over lectures’ prolonged strike

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i told the press on Thursday that various University Senates were engaging unions and reported that a union he left unnamed had signed a CBA with University managers.

“I am aware that University employees are engaged in constant conversations with University councils,” Matiang’i said at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) where the Commission for University Education (CUE) released an audit report on universities in the country.

“I am satisfied that a lot of good work has happened. In fact one of the unions has just signed a CBA this morning (Thursday),” he said.