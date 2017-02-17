Kenya, Ethiopia and Nigeria score big at 6th DStv Eutelsat Star Awards

Two Kenyan students, Florence Maina from B.G Ngandu Girls’ school and Edith Wayua Ngundi from Loreto High School Limuru were this year’s top students in Kenya in the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards in the Essay and Poster categories, respectively. The DStv Eutelsat Star Awards is a unique pan-African competition that encourages young minds to explore innovative thinking in science and space technology.

The two students both waked away with laptops and a MultiChoice Resource Centre kit for their respective schools. This means their schools will also have a DStv installation, including dish, TV set, PVR decoder and free access to the DStv Education Bouquet.

The overall winner in Africa was Leoul Mesfin from Ethiopia, while Emmanuel Ochenjele from Nigeria won the overall Poster prize. The 2016 Edition of the DStv Eutelsat Star Awards competition received over 1,000 entries from students across the continent.

The entry by the continental winner in the essay category, Leoul Mesfin from Ethiopia earns him a trip to Paris and onwards to a launch site to witness a rocket blast into space to place a satellite into orbit. The runner-up in the essay category was Davids Bwana from Tanzania who wins a trip for two to visit MultiChoice facilities and the South African National Space Agency near Johannesburg.