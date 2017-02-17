Kenya Airways Marketing Director resigns one week after KLM boss stepped down from KQ Board

Kenya Airways Marketing Director, Chris Diaz has resigned

The airline will now realign its Marketing Department to address the changes

KQ said most of its resources will now be focused on revenue generation and customer satisfaction

Kenya’s national carrier will now reorganise its Marketing Department in two parts: Corporate Communication, CSR, Events and Sponsoring will be combined with Government and Industry Affairs(Currently in Commercial) and will be led by a Head of External Affairs, Regulatory and Communication.

Diaz has been Director of the Bidco Africa Board since 2009, in charge of Corporate Business Development, Sales and Marketing Strategy at the consumer goods company. He is also President of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Kenya Board and served as first Director from Africa for the CIM Board of Trustees (UK).

In a company statement viewed by X News, KQ said Corporate Brand, Advertising and Field Marketing, as well as CRM and customer relations will now report to Vincent Coste, the firm’s Commercial Director. The statement confirmed that Jacquie Muhati will be the Head of Marketing while Julia Mandu will hold the position of Manager – CRM and Customer Relations both reporting to Vincent. KQ said the move further enhances alignment between the flyer’s Commercial Strategy and the Marketing priorities.

Diaz’s announcement comes barely a week after Pieter Elbers, the current president and CEO of the Dutch airline KLM, resigned as a Board member of Kenya Airways. Mr Elbers was appointed by KLM to the Kenya Airways Board as a Director on June 13, 2013 and has been a member of the corporate governance and nominations committee, the audit and risk committee of the board and the strategy and business development committee.

The carrier has been embarking on a cost-cutting drive after posting a Ksh26 billion loss recorded in July last year. In the financial year ended September 30, 2016, KQ had narrowed its loss down to Ksh7.13 billion from Ksh11.95 billion posted in the same period last year.

READ ALSO: Kenya Airways posts Sh26.2 billion loss as carrier’s turnaround strategy soldiers on

Last week, Kenya Airways ended its contract with McKinsey, a global consultancy firm which has cost it a staggering Ksh2.3 billion in ten months. Instead, the airline will hire the consultant, McKinsey of US, when it is needed as opposed to the previous arrangement where the firm had permanently set up shop at the airline. Mckinsey was brought in to steer the airline through cost-cutting and to realign its revenue streams to make the company profitable again.

READ ALSO: KQ loses 30% of pilots to rival airlines