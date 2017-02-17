Hot Topics – Entertainment News: Is Timmy Tdat the hip hop king?

Timmy Tdat pulls surprise win at Mdundo awards

Kaka empire artiste Timothy Owuor popularly known as Timmy Tdat is the 2017 Mdundo awards rap artiste’s king. The controversial artiste and performer pulled the surprise win at the third Mdundo music awards held last evening at the Ongea summit, Sarit centre, Westlands. Considered more of a singer as opposed to a rapper, Timmy Tdat rose to fame after a 6year struggle in the Kenyan music industry, making a breakthrough with his single dubbed ‘WeleWele’. Timmy Tdat who is currently riding high with his latest release ‘trikideh’ beat other rap bigwigs such as Khaligraph Jones, King Kaka, Octopizzo, Frasha as well as ‘Bank Otuch’ hitmaker Vicmass LuoDollar who was and still is a favourite. Mdundo, an online music publisher selects winners based on the number of downloads on the Kenya-based platform. The mdundo platform has 37 000 artists, 25 000 of those being from the three East African countries: Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.



Comedian Kansiime denies Heathrow airport arrest allegations

‘I have not been arrested for possession of drugs’, Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has said. This is in response to social media allegations that the funny woman had been arrested at Heathrow Airport in London. The social media rumours alleged that Kansiime had been found with about 2kgs of cocaine and had been arrested and detained. ‘Tonight, our @funfactory show was amazing! Thanks for showing up in big numbers my ninjas. It was valentines all over again on stage. And about the online story going around that this your ninja girl is currently detained in some prison cell in London for being in possession of 2kgs of Cocaine at Heathrow airport….. heheheheheheh this world is not my home indeed!? Thank you my ninjas for being the first to doubt such stories and Let’s spread more love to each other my ninjas. Trust me, they are #sharedblessings,’ she wrote on Facebook sharing a video of the show she held on Wednesday night in Kampala.



Social media ‘kills’ comedian Owago Onyiro

Social media pranks, fake accounts and blogs that are seeking high traffic are the in thing. In the last 24 hours, a social media rumour emerged that comedian Owago Onyiro had passed on. However, when X access called the comedian, he was alive and well. ‘I am shocked too, I am alive and well, I am not even sick,’ he said.