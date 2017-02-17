Irked Paul Kobia now plotting to rally Meru Community out of Jubilee

The vote-rich Meru County was initially perceived a Jubilee stronghold but recent defections are threatening the possibility of a block vote from the region

The faction that is forming the rival alliance MESA (Meru Super Alliance) claims the community was handed a raw deal in the Jubilee regime

The alliance will be used as a stepping stone and a negotiation platform pre and post the 2017 elections

Controversial Meru Businessman and politician Paul Kobia has said that he will rally the Meru Community to form an alliance christened MESA (Meru Super Alliance) ahead of the August 8th, 2017 general elections. He alleges that the Meru community has been sidelined yet it voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013.

The one-time supporter of the Jubilee party says his community was swindled when the national cake was distributed thus it was time to exit. ‘The Meru community is no longer going to follow others blindly,’ he said in a video message. Mr. Kobia says it is this outfit ( MESA) that the community will use as a stepping stone to negotiate a fresh and that this time it will be business unusual.

‘We have sat down and agreed as local leaders, we have also formed a committee comprising of 15 members with officials, an institution that will ensure the Meru community is delivered from slavery,’ he added.