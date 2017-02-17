Dan Mule takes AFC Leopards ‘Home’ ahead of new season kick off

Ongoing Stadia renovations has forced AFC Leopards to switch to Machakos Stadium from Nyayo.

It is not clear how long the club will use the new facility in Machakos County.

Ingwe had other options to pick from namely, Narok, Afraha and Mumias but were ruled out on proximity grounds.

Ingwe Adopts the Machakos stadium

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule has confirmed the club will adopt the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County as their home ground for the soon to get underway Kenyan Premier league 2017 season.

Mule indicated that the closure of the Nyayo National stadium which is under renovations made their option more preferable going by accessibility.

Currently the two major facilities in the country, Nyayo and Kasarani Stadium which are all undergoing renovations.

“As NEC, we had the option of going for a number of venues, Narok Stadium, Afraha and Mumias Sports Complex but we think Machakos has a better surface at the moment and our fans can also enjoy the short trip to watch the team play.”

Mule further added the choice of the venue was supported by head coach Stewart Hall, who is fond of the venue, as compared to the available options. Ingwe hosted Posta Rangers at the Machakos County Stadium last weekend in a preseason friendly that ended 1-1.

“Definitely the priority is to have a better season which will involve challenging for the title. Tat way we have to give the playing Unit all the support they need,” The business man who hails from the Eastern part of the country said

Kenyan Premier League CEO Jack Ogunda has confirmed venues issue has affected many teams especially ones in Nairobi who have been forced to seek for alternative venues following the closure of the country’s two most important facilities.

The move has not gone down well with a section of the club fans who have been accusing the top leadership of undermining the origin of the club while warning,Mule is in the process of contaminating the originality of the club.

“This will always be an Abaluhya club nothing less. We have not shied away from letting the chairman know about that. It makes little sense taking the club to his county and not Mumias. We shall surely revolt,” A fan spoke to Xsport on condition of anonymity.

Nyayo Stadium is undergoing a major facelift ahead of the CHAN tournament to be held later this year. Kasarani Stadium on the other hand has been closed for renovations for it will be used for the IAAF World Junior Championships also set for later in the year.