Oh No!! Celebrated Volleyball star Janet Wanja announces her retirement

Volleyballer Janet Wanja is to retire from the National team at the end of the current season.

The setter has represented Malikia Stars for over 10 years in nearly all major events.

She has cited instability in the Kenya Volleyball Federation as teh main reason behind her quitting.

Wanja, 32, will however continue to play for her club Kenya Pipeline.

Wanja calls it a day

Volleyball lovers hoping that they would see Janet Wanja in the court little longer are in for some bad news.

The Malikia Strikers superstar has made her intentions of quitting the sport where by two teams of six players are separated by a net. Each team trying to score points by grounding a ball on the other team’s court under organized rules. She will call her glittering career spanning over a decade to a halt at the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old setter has been an integral member of the national volleyball team having represented the country in several major championships both continentally and globally.

The players who has been vocal while fighting for injustices in the Kenya Volleyball Federation KVF has cited instabilities in the body as one of the reasons behind her decision.

“I am not getting any younger. I think I have done my part and it is time to move on from the national team front. It will not only give me humble time but also give way for upcoming talents,” the setter stated.

2016 was a bad season for both the Malkia Strikers and Wanja herself and she says this was the moment she thought of switching to other matters in her line of profession.

“Volleyball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. I hope the federation will put the house in order and prepare better for upcoming events,” Wanja shared.

For now it looks as though it is in her Club Kenya Pipeline that the queen of the court will see out the rest of his athletic days.