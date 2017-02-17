Big girls you are beautiful: Here is some inspo courtesy of Hayet Rida

Great news for all you curvy ladies out there, Hayet Rida is out to cater to all your style needs. The US-based Ghanaian blogger and life-goal coach is not only ridiculously stylish she’s incredibly relatable. “After a long journey battling with weight-loss and weight-gain and then one more round of weight-loss I realized that life wasn’t just about dieting. I woke up one day and realized that a few years ago I was praying to have the job I have now, the life I have now and most importantly I was praying to have the body I have now. So I am taking a pause. A pause to celebrate the woman that I am now, and live every inch of it,” she writes. Here is a healthy dose of great style and a great attitude.
