Big girls you are beautiful: Here is some inspo courtesy of Hayet Rida
February 17, 2017 31 Views

Great news for all you curvy ladies out there, Hayet Rida is out to cater to all your style needs. The US-based Ghanaian blogger and life-goal coach is not only ridiculously stylish she’s incredibly relatable. “After a long journey battling with weight-loss and weight-gain and then one more round of weight-loss I realized that life wasn’t just about dieting. I woke up one day and realized that a few years ago I was praying to have the job I have now, the life I have now and most importantly I was praying to have the body I have now. So I am taking a pause. A pause to celebrate the woman that I am now, and live every inch of it,” she writes. Here is a healthy dose of great style and a great attitude.

Instagram @hayet.rida

PHOTOS/ HAYET RIDA

