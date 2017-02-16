Reprieve for non-registered Kenyans after mass voter registration further prolonged

February 16, 2017 64 Views
  • High Court extends exercise by three more days
  • Activist Okiya Omtatah filed a petition at the court arguing for exercise to conclude on May 7
  • IEBC says such court rulings undermine its electoral preparedness ahead of August 8 polls

Kenyans have three more days to register as voters after the High Court ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to continue the exercise until February 19.

Judge Chacha Mwita ruled that the mass voter registration that was initially scheduled to end on February 14 will now be extended after an application by activist Okiya Omtatah who filed a constitutional petition challenging the termination of the registration of voters.

"The IEBC is hereby directed to continue with mass voter registration until February 19 2017 at 6pm after which it shall stand closed,"

Mwita ruled.

High Court judge Justice Chacha Mwita during today’s proceedings at the Supreme Court Buildings in Nairobi

This is the second time in less than a week that the court has extended the exercise after a similar prolongment was granted on Tuesday that was due to expire today.

OKIYA-OMTATAH

The electoral agency had argued against an extension saying such a decision would have serious ramifications in its electoral preparedness.

The commission, through lawyer Eric Gumbo, defended itself on grounds that it would continue listing voters after the mass listing scheduled today.

"The IEBC did the first phase of Mass Voter Registration. This did not stop the continuous voter registration which has been ongoing, "

Gumbo said.

Justice Mwita however threw out IEBC’s submission arguing that it did not table sufficient evidence to suggest that the voter registration would still continue.

