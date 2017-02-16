Reprieve for KAM, consumers as Kenya Power announces plans to import cheaper electricity from Ethiopia

Kenya has announced plans of importing cheaper, clean and reliable electricity from Ethiopia

The move according to power distributor seeks at lowering cost of electricity as well as connecting over 1.5 million Kenyans to the national grid by the year 2020

KAM CEO Philys Wakiaga says cheaper and reliable electricity will bait more investors into the manufacturing sector

Kenya’s Manufacturing Sector will soon see a reduction in electricity tariffs after the utility firm, Kenya Power today announced plans to start importing cheaper and clean energy from Ethiopia.

“We are in plans to commence importation of cheaper and clean energy from our neighboring Ethiopia to boost the manufacturing sector and connect more Kenyans to the national grid,” said Eng. Mungai, General Manager and Business Strategy at Kenya Power.

The announcement comes after KAM CEO Philys Wakiaga urged the utility company to lower cost of electricity in order to support the country’s manufacturing sector.

She said cheap, reliable energy will lure more foreign and local investors to the sector, which aims to increase its contribution to Kenya’s GDP to 15 per cent from the current 10 per cent over the next five years.

Newly-appointed Kenya Power Managing Director and CEO, Ken Tarus said once the imported electricity lands in Kenya, it will supplement the country’s efforts in connecting over 1.5 million Kenyans to the national grid.

To further support growth in the manufacturing sector, Tarus said Kenya Power will soon begin purchasing locally manufactured transformers through the ’Buy Kenya Build Kenya’ initiative.

“Transformer demand in increasing at a time when Kenya is manufacturing its own transformers and we will soon start buying locally-made transformers to bolster our manufacturing sector,” he said.

Kenya Power spent Sh6.2 billion in the purchase of locally-manufactured goods in the first quarter of 2016/17 in line with the Buy Kenyan Build Kenya Initiative meant to promote the manufacturing sector.

During the period under review, the company purchased pre-paid meters worth Sh4.7 billion in the year to June 30 from the local market. For the first time, Kenya Power has also budgeted to spend Sh424 million on locally-assembled transformers during the current financial year.

“Out of Kenya Power’s capital expenditure budget of Sh184 billion for the last four years, the Company spent Sh120 billion in the purchase of locally manufactured electricity distribution equipment,” the firm said in a statement.

Last July, Kenya Power published new procurement guidelines, which stated that 80 per cent of all electricity distribution equipment will be sourced from the country, giving preference to local investors.

Industries account for more than 60 per cent of Kenya Power’s electricity sales revenue. Supporting the manufacturing sector will, in turn, boost the Company’s core business.

The new procurement guidelines have already attracted three international companies; Pan African Transformers, Yocean Group Limited and Continental Transformers, involved in manufacturing transformers to set up plants in the country, creating jobs for Kenyan citizens.

“Kenya Power has taken a deliberate step to prioritize purchase of equipment and materials from the local market to encourage manufacturers to set up plants in Kenya. The aim is to retain at least 80 per cent of the Company’s annual procurement budget, which stands at Sh54 billion, in the country,” said Kenya Power’s former Managing Director & CEO, Dr Ben Chumo.