Rachier to remain KPL chair after Musyoki resigned amid pressure from the Brewers

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier will for the fourth year running hold the position of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Chairman after his successor James Musyoki of Tusker FC resigned on Thursday, February, 16 in unclear circumstances.

The Tusker FC boss resigned barely two weeks after taking over from Rachier who had been in charge for the past three years. Musyoki was unveiling by the KPL Governing Council less than two weeks ago.

Musyoki became the KPL chairman by the virtue of his side winning the 2016 title and was set to serve in the capacity for, at least, a one-year period with the possibility of a term extension should the Brewers retain successfully defend their crown.

"I had made the decision long ago and it is only that I have been postponing it. I realized that the role would be taking up much of my time from my businesses and I thought it wise to hand over to someone who would have much more time dedicated to it," James Musyoki, Tusker FC chairman

FKF and KPL have been locked up in a battle over the expansion of the top flight league to an 18-team format as proposed by the federation with KPL sticking with 16-teams.

According to KPL regulations, Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier – Musyoki’s predecessor and who has held the position for the last three years – takes over with his side having finished first runners-up in the previous campaign.

Sources within KPL indicate that Musyoki threw in the towel following the unending feud with football Kenya Federation chair Nick Mwendwa on the format of the 2017 season.

The federation has said it has opened disciplinary proceedings against the league’s Chief Executive Jack Oguda, Rachier, Mathare United’s Bob Munro and Musyoki.

The brewers are said to be unwilling to entangle their brand in the mess with the possibility of a court case looming which they have said is bad for Business.

KPL is set to release fixtures for the 2017 season which is expected to kick off on February 25.