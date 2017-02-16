Prof Suda rallys corporate companies to invest in higher education

Science and Technology Principal Secretary Prof. Collette Suda urged corporate entities to partner with the government so as to boost the quality in higher institution of learning.

Prof. Suda said private-public partnerships would help in the realisation of education goals through creating collaborations in the economy and as a result, make the quality of education more competitive.

Addressing graduate during the 13th Agha Khan University graduation ceremony, the principal secretary said the government had already initiated reforms to improve the quality of education and make skills acquired by graduates relevant to the needs of the industry in line with the global trends.

“Among the reforms is to abolish the current 8-4-4 curriculum and replace it with 2-6-6-3 system of education. This would conform to the global trends witnessed worldwide,” she said

During the event over 60 graduates were awarded degrees in various disciplines.

The PS observed that Kenya’s constitution recognized education as a basic need, with the ability to instil national values and life skills to learners.

She emphasised on the need for research in universities, even as he applauded Agha Khan for being one of the 11 universities which had met the minimum requirement by allocating 13.9 percent of its annual budget to research, way above the minimum of 2 percent recommended by the Commission for University Education.

The University President, Firoz Rasul congratulated graduates for their accomplishment and urged them to apply their education in most pressing problems of the day such as poverty, hunger, illiteracy and prejudice.

The proposal for a 2-6-6-3 system of education was also pushing for only two terms instead of the current three terms, with the first term running from September to January with a break in the first two weeks of December. There is also proposed a 2 month vacation between July and August.

The Government is also working to abolish the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam and replace it with continuous assessment tests.