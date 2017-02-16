Mutua blasts a scheme to delay August polls

Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has alleged of a ploy by a section of the political class to postpone the forthcoming General elections through court cases.

Speaking today morning while receiving defectors from Jubilee party, Mutua said the road leading to the August 8th elections is facing serious roadblocks that may plunge the country to unnecessary uncertainties.

In an indirect reference to the opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance, Mutua said the frequent court cases against the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) cleared showed that some politicians are not ready for the elections.

“There is a calculated move election postponed so as to give chance to some politicians who are not ready,” Mutua told journalist at his party headquarters.

“They are ready at all. They are losing ground they want more time to catch up with others,” he added.

Mutua, who is also the party leader of Maendeleo Chap Chap noted that they will desist any attempt to derail the elections since the country was ready.

He lamented that the electoral commission was being set up for a trap despite them being convincingly ready to act free and fair elections.

On Tuesday, High court sitting in Nairobi cancelled sh2.5 billion tender for the supply of ballot papers awarded to a a Dubai based printing firm.

A decision that the IEBC said would have have ‘huge implications for the next elections’

“Basicaly, what Odunga judgment means is that all decision made by IEBC in the last three months were null and void,” Chiloba said in a tweet.

On his part, Mutua regretted that the case filed the opposition was a misuse if democracy and ground to raise their popularity.

“I have faith in IEBC, they are ready to give thus country a free, fair and transparent elections,” he explained.

The MCC leader urged leaders to respect the constitution.

