Latest news headlines- February 16 2017 IEBC pledge to deliver credible elections

IEBC pledge to deliver credible elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reiterated its assurance to Kenyans that it will deliver a credible poll in August despite challenges. IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said the endless court cases that have left the commission’s calendar in a shambles will not affect the credibility of the elections.

Mr Chebukati gave the assurance when he met Attorney-General Githu Muigai last evening to discuss issues relating to the polls. The chairman described their talk as “constructive consultation’.

IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba had on Tuesday tweeted that their calendar is likely to be affected by a court ruling that canceled the award of a Sh2.1 billion printing tender for ballot papers.

But his boss was relaxed saying the commission is planning to kick off voter verification despite a court case challenging the commission’s voter registration deadline.

The High Court is expected to rule later today on the case filed by activists Okiya Omtata seeking to compel the commission to list voters continuously until June.

And while a ruling in favour of the activists could put IEBC plans into disarray, the commission maintains it can still cope and deliver fair elections.

Mr Chebukati had earlier told MPs that although IEBC has commissioners who are new into their job, the commission has a competent secretariat.

Raila calls for the formation of Health Service Commission

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has called for the formation of a health service commission to streamline the health service in the country. Odinga said yesterday that doctors just like other professionals require one central body that would effectively manage its affairs.

"Just like the Police Service Commission, Public Service Commission, Parliamentary Service Commission, Teachers Service Commission and others, doctors too should have a health service commission, " Odinga said at Uhuru Park yesterday when he joined the striking doctors.

The Cord leader said a national health commission should manage health workers on behalf of the counties and the national government.

Odinga faulted the government on how it has handled the doctors’ strike which is on its 75th day today.

"The government is constitutionally bound to respect an agreement that it’s party to. You cannot sign an agreement and then lock in jail the other party that signed the agreement with you. You cannot subject doctors to such indignity, " Raila said.

“If you look at the amount of money looted, stolen through several scandals, what the doctors are demanding is peanuts,” he said.

Raila said the health system must be reorganized and workers should be hired and managed by the central body, similar to Teachers Service Commission.

"There is nothing wrong with devolution but the national government has deliberately mismanaged health services to portray counties in bad light, " he said.

In earlier interview with XNews Seme MP James Nyikal said the health service commission can only be entrenched in the constitution through a referendum.

Nyikal acknowledged that the commission would help solve most of the current problems doctors are agitating for.