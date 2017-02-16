Kenya to benefit from Sh363 million AfDB infrastructure master plan grant

Kenya is among the 8 nations that would benefit from Sh362.9 million infrastructure grant from AfDB

The kitty would be used to develop regional infrastructure, create employment and spur economic growth

Kenya is among eight-nations set to benefit from a $3.5 million (Sh362.9 million) grant from the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) to finance the agency’s Infrastructure Master Plan (IRIMP).

The investment is expected to spur huge investment mobilization and financing attracted by well-prepared and bankable infrastructure projects.

The project, to be completed in 38 months, seeks to establish regional infrastructure development priorities for the IGAD region, comprising Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda, in order to enhance regional physical and economic integration, thus promoting trade, movement of goods and persons and poverty reduction among the countries.

It will define priority regional infrastructure transport, energy, ICT and transboundary water projects for investment, to spur a broader positive socio-economic development impact.

These would include physical and economic integration, enhanced opportunities for women, particularly in easing cross-border trade, increased business opportunities, improved access to infrastructure services and generally improved the quality of life of the majority of the population in the IGAD region.

The IRIMP is one of the deliverables under the “IGAD Minimum Integration Plan/Road Map” towards creating a Free Trade Area (FTA) in the region approved in Nairobi, Kenya in 2010 and the wider “Horn of Africa Initiative (HOAI).

For IGAD, which lacks a regional infrastructure Master Plan and a prioritized consensual infrastructure development program, the Bank’s intervention in this regard responds to a defined priority need of the governments which will serve to consolidate and enhance regional integration.

The governments, people, institutions, and economies of the eight IGAD member States will benefit directly from the project. Specifically, businesses, traders, households, investors as well as development partners and international bilateral and multilateral agencies will also benefit from well-planned coordinated regional infrastructure projects and services that would enhance more efficient movement trade and economic development.

The total project cost is estimated at $3.69 million (Sh382.7 million) to be financed by the $3.5 million (Sh362.6 million)ADF grant from the Bank’s Regional Operations envelope and Regional Public Goods (RPG) window, and the $0.19 million (Sh19.7 million) IGAD Secretariat counterpart funding