Here are 2 things threatening the stability of Kenya’s business environment

Internal political uncertainty across a number of key nations will pose a much greater risk to businesses on the continent than the effect of international geopolitics

African nations vying to emerge commercial gateways for foreign direct investment offer new opportunities but also pose unknown risks for businesses

Macroeconomic factors: low oil prices and global economic sentiment will be the primary driver of instability across the continent

African businesses will remain vulnerable from failing to give cyber insecurity the same attention as more established security or political risks

Better governance has improved the business environment but plain sailing is not assured

1. Political influx

Macroeconomic instability fuelled by low oil prices and global economic sentiment will continue to be the main driver of business risks across East Africa in 2017, the annual political and business risk forecast “Risk Map 2017” reveals.

According to the report published by Control Risks, a specialist risk consultancy, governance improvements and the embedding of certain democratic practices and norms will limit the scope of potential for deterioration, but challenges will still persist.

2. Cyber Attacks

Cyber-attacks are advancing in nature. Businesses will become increasingly vulnerable to the impact of cyber risks on their operations and reputation is as well understood as the effects of political and security risk.

Read Also: New technology will expose banking sector to 10 million new cyber-attack cases in 2017, experts warn

Daniel Heal, Senior Partner for Control Risks East Africa says macroeconomic and domestic political changes are driving nations to reinvent themselves in the hope of becoming Dubai or Singapore-style commercial hubs.

“Macroeconomic and domestic political changes are driving African nations to reinvent themselves in the hope of becoming Dubai or Singapore style commercial hubs. This will present lucrative new opportunities for business, but equally, engender unknown risks and require a deeper understanding of the local political and regulatory environment,” he explained.

Companies will pursue different strategies to protect value and seize the opportunity in 2017. Many organizations will be defined as Arks, Sharks or Whales by their response.