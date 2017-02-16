‘Devil’ lands KCSE candidate in trouble

Bahati Boys’ student Ian Njenga has been drawing images that the school’s administration has found ‘suggestive’

The student faced an expulsion for the pictures

The school will not admit him back into their system and have advised his mother take him to a day school to properly monitor his actions

Ian Njenga a former student at Bahati Boys’ Secondary School in Nakuru seems to have caused a moral panic within the school’s administration. The Form Four student has been expelled from the school after being accused of “drawing suggestive art associated with demonic faith,” Standard reports.

Among his lengthy rap sheet entries includes claims of drawing an image of a scorpion on a fellow student’s shirt and having in his possession various cutouts of women with tattoos of the letter ‘P’. All these accusations the school asserts indicate some sort of cultist overtones.

Njenga on the other hand says that he has never had any disciplinary problems with the school before and his drawings stem from his passion for art, “I have always loved drawing especially during my free time.” His mother, Nancy Njenga adds that his father is also an artist.

Bahati Boys’ High school principal, Patrick Ombok insists that the punishment fits the crime and that the school is not willing re-enrol him, placing emphasis on its Christian background. One of Bahati Boys’ pillars is spirituality. “We encourage the boys to commit their souls, bodies, mind and studies to God as a living sacrifice,” this is written in the ‘About Us’ page of the school’s website. There are many other places where religion features but this one in particular stands out because it is so final.

It’s odd that in a school where such a hard line is taken with spirituality would choose to pick on something as minor as the appearance of letter ‘P’. Is it weird that Ian Njenga would fixate on this one letter? Very much yes. But what threat does that pose to the school? Numerology, which shows the connection between numbers and events, states that the letter ‘P’ is the equivalent to the number 7 and is a sign of power also a symbol for ‘life’s rhythms.’ That last one is hard to describe.

Moving on swiftly, Africans are naturally superstitious people but to claim to have seen the Devil in a student’s drawings is looking a bit too hard. Or maybe the school might have intimate knowledge about the Devil that we do not know about. There were apparent sightings of the Devil in the smoke from the 9/11 crash.

Some even claim that Obama is in fact from hell.

Some churches have long been accused of carrying symbols from the dark side. A few years back fittings and other artefacts that were more than a hundred years old, were removed from St Andrews Church because they were ‘linked to devil worship.’ This also brought all the decorations that adorn Parliament into play; the snakes and the like—maybe this is why Parliament never gets anything done. But the snake also happens to be a symbol used in the medical profession.

Maybe the Bahati administration did see something everyone else wasn’t seeing. The devil might be right in front of us.