Business highlights – World Bank cuts funding for JKIA-Rironi road, says project is doomed to fail

World Bank cuts funding for JKIA-Rironi road, says project is doomed to fail

The global lender has cut funding for the construction for a double-decker road linking Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Rironi through Uhuru Highway

The bank last year renewed its commitment to finance the Ksh38 billion elevated highway to decongest Nairobi

Fresh feasibility studies have cast doubt over whether the road is necessary.

The World Bank has questioned the road’s suitability and decided not to finance the whole of the 30-40 kilometre stretch, prompting the government to seek financiers.

The lender said financing arrangements have changed. Due to the construction costs involved, the government has approached other development partners, and therefore the bank will not be financing the whole road section, it added.

Construction of the double-decker road has been in the pipeline for years despite the worsening traffic situation in Nairobi as more vehicles are introduced on the roads.

Parliament in 2008 approved the construction of a double-decker road in Nairobi under a 30-year build-operate-transfer deal.

However, nearly 10 years later, construction works are yet to commence.

Initial attempts to build the road failed after the World Bank raised concern over the integrity of Strabag — the Austrian firm that had won the concession to build and operate the road.

The fallout followed a condition by the World Bank that it would only finance the project once Strabag complied with its social and environmental safeguards, including land acquisition and Kenyan legal provisions.

During an infrastructure summit at State House last August, Kenya National Highways Authority director-general Peter Mundinia said the World Bank had renewed its commitment to finance the mega project.

He also indicated that the African Development Bank has expressed interest in funding the road.

Banks unveil mobile money platform to rival M-Pesa

Local lenders have launched their own mobile money platform

The service, dubbed PesaLink, will allow customers to transfer up to about Ksh1 million in a single transaction

The system will enable users to transfer between Ksh10 and Ksh999,999 across the banking system

PesaLink, which was launched on Thursday morning, is jointly owned and operated by banks through Integrated Payment Services Limited (IPSL), a subsidiary of the Kenya Bankers’ Association (KBA).

KBA Chief Executive Mr Habil Olaka said the platformwill also be accessible to customers via ATMs, internet banking platforms as well as bank branches and agencies.

So far, the system has only been enabled for person-to-person transfers. Customers will be able to move money between accounts on the PesaLink system in real-time.

The move is widely seen as the industry’s answer to M-Pesa’s dominance given that transactions carried out via PesaLink will bypass traditional telecom operators.

Kenyans lose trust in Saccos as 10-year old plans to reform sector fail, new report reveals

The decade-long legal and policy reforms for Savings and Credit Co-operative Organisations have largely yielded little progress, a new report suggests

A survey by the UK Aid-funded Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) indicates Saccos are largely insolvent, illiquid, devoid of effective accounting and control systems

Data shows that organisations are systematically failing to monitor or report loan delinquency.

Joe Huxley, the co-ordinator for strategic partnerships and opportunities at FSD Africa says the challenges and weaknesses of the sector as a whole appear to be the same as identified back in 2005.

There are more than 4,000 Saccos which serve local communities and professional groups who were traditionally marginalised by the commercial banks.

Key reforms included the establishment of the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority to oversee the operations of the deposit-taking entities under the Sacco Societies Act 2008.

About 215 large Saccos had diversified into deposit taking through the so-called Front Office Savings Accounts by 2012, significantly narrowing the gap between them and commercial banks.

The FSD report indicates the realisation of the collective risks posed by the expansion into FOSA led the state to convene a multi-stakeholder task force in 2003 to lead a programme for regulatory reform.

The move acknowledged that failure or mismanagement by saccos would directly impact on confidence in finance sector.

It also provided the context for FSD Kenya’s engagement in the sacco sector when in 2005 it conducted a regulatory impact assessment in order to get insights and momentum to the planned reforms.

The proposed reforms included the establishment of appropriate, practicable regulations governing saccos and a mechanism to enforce them.

Another proposal was the development of a more professional Sacco sector capable of competing effectively with other providers and underpinned by a market for consultants able to advise and support this process.

According to estimates by FSD Kenya, the use of Sacco services fell by a third even as the overall financial service use rose by 23% between 2006 and 2013.