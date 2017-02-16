Big money Asian nations come for referees as well with highly rated Mark Cluttenburg moves to South Arabia

Mega-money Asian nations have moved a notch higher by securing the signature of highly rated referee Mark Clattenburg.

The 41-year-old is to quit the Premier League with the allure of money taking him to South Arabia.

His transfer to the Middle East is set to be made official in the coming 24 hours.

A statement from Professional Game Match Officials Limited said: “The PGMOL would like to wish Mark Clattenburg well as he prepares for his move to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

“Since joining the PGMO Select Group in 2004, Mark developed into one of our top officials, refereeing at the highest level and setting standards for others to follow.

Last year he refereed, the UEFA Champions League final, European championships and the FA final.