World leading Turkish fashion retail brand; LC Waikiki to open store in Nairobi

The fashion retailer will be opening store at Two Rivers Mall in the outskirts of Nairobi

LC Waikiki specialises in quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children of all ages

The retailer is planning to open at least two more stores in Kenya and is already scouting for locations in Nairobi and considering Mombasa

LC Waikiki is in 35 countries including Bulgaria, Armenia, Morocco, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Macedonia, Egypt, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Russia among others.

LC Waikiki, one of the world’s leading fashion retail brands will tomorrow the 16th of February 2017, open its first store in Sub-Saharan Africa at Two Rivers Mall, in Nairobi, as part of its growth strategy and entry point into the African market.



“We are investing $1.5 million in opening the 2000 square meters in Two Rivers Mall, with 30 employees. Kenya is very important to us, with a stable economy and we see this store opening as a gateway to growing our footprint in the country and the larger African market,”

said LC Waikiki’s Country Manager, Kremena Pencheva.

The entry into the Kenyan market is seen as a step towards increasing its footprint in Africa, with the store in Nairobi being the main launch pad. LC Waikiki has a target to reach 1500 stores in all over the world by the end of 2023 from its current 750 stores. Mrs Pencheva said the retailer is planning to open at least two more stores in Kenya and is already scouting for locations in Nairobi and considering Mombasa.

READ ALSO: First ever UNWTO ‘smart destinations’ conference to address digital applications in tourism

The retail chain specialises in quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children of all ages. It offers a wide range of accessible yet stylish clothing to suit different styles and tastes, allowing its customer enjoy the advantages of affordable fashion under its philosophy ‘Everyone deserves to dress well’.



LC Waikiki is in 35 countries. It opened its first store outside Turkey in 2009 in Romania, and since then has expanded rapidly across the globe. The brand has stores located in Albania, Azerbaijan, UAE, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Armenia, Morocco, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Macedonia, Egypt, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Russia, Oman, Ukraine, Lebanon, Qatar, Serbia, China, Bahrein, Tunisia, Jordan, Algeria, TRNC, Turkey and now Kenya.