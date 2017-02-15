The indestructible Nokia 3310 is coming back with a bang

Nokia 3310 was first released in the year 2000

The phone had an impressive battery life and a hardy shell

Finnish company HMD Global wants to give the mythical phone new life

Anybody searching for a hit of nostalgia and a whiff of the ‘good old days’ look no further, Nokia 3310 is coming to the rescue. This handy little brick of a phone, considered by many to be the ‘strongest’ phone in the world and a battery life of approximately one week, is making a comeback.

The Finish manufacturer behind Nokia HMD Global, announced that after acquiring rights to the phone they would be rolling out a reincarnated version of the beloved device. The seemingly immortal 3310 will be released later this month at the Mobile World Congress along with the launch of the Nokia 3 and 6 –mid-level smartphones and HMD’s first Android offerings.

In a press statement released late last year Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said, “By building on true Nokia phone hallmarks of leading design and materials, an obsessive focus on the latest technology and solving real-life issues, we believe we have a unique proposition for consumers. The Nokia 6 marks the first step on our journey, with more to come in 2017.”

We just want to see what the new 3310 will look like. Reports state that the new version will be more of a revision (boo) than a replay of the model that first hit the market in 2000. This could be a step in the right direction for the Nokia brand as their forays into the smartphone age have been decidedly unsuccessful. The Nokia 3310s will be sold for €59 (Sh.6455) and will be initially available in the European and American markets.