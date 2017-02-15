MPs vote to defeat sex predator’s bill

Prohibiting plea bargaining and collusion in sexual offences which help the perpetrators of sexual offences evade justice

If it was passed into law, according to the MPs, looking at a member of the opposite sex lustfully or making sexual advances towards the other person without their consent was likely to become a serious offence in Kenya

The bill advocated for the creation of special units in all or at least one police station per county to handle the sexual offence. Consequently, the units proposed should be equipped with modern equipment and facilities for timely investigations.

Members of the National Assembly on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to defeat a bill that sought to have tougher punishment and seal loopholes for sexual predators.

The Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill sponsored by Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua was thrown by lawmakers on grounds it was extremely punitive on second reading.

Others opposed the bill saying that it was ill intended and meant to deny young men and women a chance for courtships.

The bill which is an improvement of the original law, expanded the meaning of indecent to include an unlawful intentional act which causes any contact between any part of the body of a person with the genital organs of another but does not include an act that causes penetration.

The penetration cause and other controversial sections appeared to have irked the male dominated house who held the numbers when the vote was put on Wednesday morning.

Traditionally, rape, sodomy and defilement were just about the only crimes that were described as sexual offences.

Infuriated by the defeat, Ms Mutua walked out the chambers throwing hands as her colleagues watched in disbelief.

“I will bounce back we cannot have a house full of chauvinism and bigotry,” She told X news.

Last week, Mutua urged parliament to endorse the bill as it could help deal with the increase in the number of out of court settlements that deny the victim justice and further see sexual offenders walk free even after committing atrocious crimes.

“This Bill will ensure that an instance where a person who defiles a minor offers a goat or money to the parents to sort out the issue out of the court is a thing of the past. Sexual offences are a serious crime, which affects the victim mentally and psychologically for the rest of their lives,” Mutua said during debate on the Bill in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The bill which was to be an improved version of the original law was the ensure police officers handling sexual offence cases get specialised training to handle the victims and the evidence, critical in convicting offenders.

According to Ms Mutua, some of the proposed amendments in the law, included setting up specialised desks in police stations, to make it easier and “more friendly” for victims to report sexual offences, and also ensure crucial evidence is not lost, and stringent fines for those who collude to defeat justice, received overwhelming support as some proposals proved contentious.

Ms Mutua caused a stir at the national assembly when she said cases of sexual abuse were rampant in crowded ferries, where men made indecent contact with women’s buttocks and breasts.

“Those making deliberate moves to touch your breast amounts to a sexual offence. Winking is very common in the streets, markets among other social gatherings. These are actually sexual offences,” Mutua said during the second reading at the National assembly.

Noticeably, Even Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi found the clause “any contact with a person’s body parts including breasts, buttocks intentionally without penetration” as subject to abuse and open to misinterpretation.

“One may be in a crowded public service transport and the driver applies emergency brakes, leading to people getting into contact, which is inevitable. We need to be careful to iron out some of those areas which might bring problems to those who innocently find themselves in such circumstances,” he said.

