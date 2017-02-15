How Kenyans spent Valentine’s day (PHOTOS)

How Kenyans spent Valentine’s day (PHOTOS)
February 15, 2017 59 Views

We do know that February has long been celebrated as a month of romance, flowers, jewelery, and sexy outfits are some of the most honored during this Month of love.

Not forgetting your gorgeous smile and good looking, you look beautiful and sexy, not forgetting your jewelry, they look attractive.

Both Kenyan Politicians, celebrities and lowliness spent their valentine in style.

The day was a  dream come true for the 100 bob that turned to be a multi-million wedding for Mr and Mrs Wilson Njohi.

Below are photos of how Kenyans spent their Valentine day.

Newly married couple Wilson Njohi and Anne Muhonja that spent Shs 100 celebrating their wedding on February 14th 2017, at Eden Bliss in Kiambu.

Wilson Wanjohi and Anne Muhonja’s wedding cake.

Singles Valentine dinner that was held at Princeton Hall on the eve of Saturday 11,2017.

All in red. Ladies pause for a photo at Eden Bliss where Mr.and Mrs Wilson’s wedding was held on February 14, 2017.

Vendors selling flowers along City Market in Nairobi.

Flower sellers made a handsome fortune. Nairobi City was a buzz of activity as lovers bought gifts for their loved ones.

A lady in red stands in front of a matatu in Telaviv estate South C as part of Valentine’s day show.

Previous World leading Turkish fashion retail brand; LC Waikiki to open store in Nairobi
Next I'm sorry! embattled Health PS Muraguri apologises to CS Mailu for insubordination
Tags Anne MuhonjaEden BlissJames MachariaKenya Flower CouncilMatatu CultureMatatu Owners AssociationMinistry of TourismWilson Njohi
Category RelationshipsTrending

You might also like

Another twist in the Kenyan premier league as relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC are reinstated
Sports 0 Comments

Another twist in the Kenyan premier league as relegated Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC are reinstated

Sofapaka FC and Muhoroni Youth will play in the 2017 Kenyan Premier League after they were reinstated back to the league.  Football Kenya Premier League relegated the two teams for failing

Hot Topics of the day
Trending 0 Comments

Hot Topics of the day

Comedy queen rubbishes indecency claims African comedy queen of the moment Anne Kansiime has rubbished claims that she was inappropriately dressed in a photo she shared with her fans on

Trending 0 Comments

Hot Topics

Australian actor killed in music video shoot accident An Australian actor has been killed in a freak accidental shooting in Brisbane. The 28 year old actor Johann Ofner, was accidentally

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply