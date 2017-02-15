I’m sorry! embattled Health PS Muraguri apologises to CS Mailu for insubordination

Health Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri has apologised for insubordination a day after it emerged he ignored his Cabinet Secretary Cleophas Mailu instructions to lead team in talks with striking doctors.

Appearing before the Senate Health Committee, Muraguri denied defying his boss instructions but instead said it was a miscommunication and misconception that we were not in good terms.

“We had discussed and agreed. There was a common understanding on who should take leadership,” Muraguri told the committee.

Yesterday, CS Mailu had accused his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri of insubordination, saying he declined to head the Ministry’s team in negotiating with Doctors over the ongoing strike.

Dr. Mailu told the Senator Machage led committee that Muraguri proceeded to unilaterally appoint Francis Musyimi as his replacement, citing other national engagements.

During the meeting Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale’s put to task why Muraguri was tamed in efforts to end the strike that has enters its 74 day today.

“There are no wrangles in the ministry but what happened is what we in management call insubordination,” he replied.

On Sunday COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli accused the Muraguri of sabotaging the negotiations and asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene.

“There is infighting in the ministry and that is why we have been unable to agree on doctors’ pay. I urge the President to intervene and separate the minister and the PS,” Atwoli told congregation at Mukuyuni Catholic Church in Kaiti, Makueni County

The secretary further accused Muraguri of inciting doctors against the CS to portray him as incompetent so that he (Mailu) can be impeached.

But today before the Dr. Wilfred Machage led committee the two put a brave face with Mailu. “The situation the country finds itself in is not as a result of the perceived misunderstanding between PS Muraguri and myself,” he said

This happened even as the Appeals Court released seven KMPDU officials jailed on Monday to allow negotiations on controversial 2013 CBA to continue.

