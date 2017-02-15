First ever UNWTO ‘smart destinations’ conference to address digital applications in tourism

This is the first ever UNWTO conference on ‘Smart Destinations’

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation is from today hosting a three-day conference; the very first convention on “Smart Destinations” in the Murcia region of Spain. This conference comes just a few weeks after the presentation and launch of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. The smart destination conference will bring together government representatives, private sector entities, researchers and academics as well as tech centres from across the globe.

The participants are expected to address, among other topics; digital applications that make it possible to offer increasingly customised services and to differentiate tourist destinations that provide added value while preserving the natural, social and cultural environment.

‘It will be impossible to capitalise on the potential of tourism in aspects such as job creation and socio-economic development if we do not commit to and move towards sustainable practices that are respectful of the environment and local communities‘,

UNWTO Secretary-General Dr. Taleb Rifai explained.

The Smart Destinations can be seen as a response to the rapid wave of e-tourism; calling for providers who are able to customise solutions to enrich a customer’s experience at all stages; before, during and after their trip. The rise of smart cities and the growing need to manage urban tourism while protecting both culture and heritage are also some of the factors that inherently call for adoption of modern-day tech solutions owing to the need for crucial balance between development and environmental sustainability. To this end, the Conference will host an academic block presenting in-depth research on tourism in the 21st century; to chart the way forward on sustainable practises and principles.

According to Rifai, these themes, which are priorities of the work of the World Tourism Organization, define the 21st century tourism: committed to ecosystems, local cultures and to economic and social development.

“The World Wide Web has drastically changed the way we travel, to stay competitive, entrepreneurs must develop technologically-feasible and highly adaptive solutions through all the stages of travel,”

Paul Midy, the CEO for Jumia Travel commented.

Midy, was part of the panellists spearheading discussion on ‘Technology and design of new touristic products’ during the just ended UNWTO-INVESTOUR forum.

The three-day event will conclude with the reading of a manifesto summarising the contributions of the participants, which will form the basis of the first UNWTO report on smart destinations. Having been named on the list of world’s top “Smart Cities” Nairobi prides herself as the African tech capital. It will therefore, be interesting to see the stakeholder’s views on how the city’s digital ecosystem can actively and positively impact on travel and tourism.