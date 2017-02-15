Federal-Mogul Corp vows to create new jobs, stamp out counterfeit spare parts

Federal-Mogul Corporation to spend 25% of its African market share in Kenya

The funds would be used to create new employment opportunities, and eradicate counterfeit spare parts across the nation

Federal-Mogul’s parts covers 90% of car brands in South Africa and 70% of cars in Kenya and has made the parts affordable enough even for the public transport industry

Leading global motor parts manufacturer, Federal-Mogul Corporation says it will spend 25% of its Africa marketing budget share in Kenya as it eyes regional expansion.

The kitty would be used to create employment opportunities and intensify the fight against counterfeit goods. The firm will invest in advertising, branding, events and market research while equipping its regional distributors.

The US-based multinational company says it is planning to increase the uptake of its premium spare part market brands, which include ANCO wiper blades, Champion spark plugs, wipers, filters and other engine parts.

Federal-Mogul’s Africa Regional Sales Director, Heath Stow says the company has focused on Kenya for the last one year following interests from distributors.

“We realized there is a desire for quality parts, desire for reputable brands. And with that in mind, we have put a lot of effort into understanding this market and bringing the right solutions. So in Kenya, we would hope to grow double digit figures in the next four to five straight years, and we may need to secure up to 10 solid distributors,” said Stow.

Stow added the company might appoint a local Country Manager in the near future to take care of the market and also lead in anti-counterfeit strategies.

“In addition to registering our brands, we aggressively combat counterfeits by working with our distributors to identify counterfeits and by following necessary procedures to eradicate counterfeits,” Stow explained.

Kenny Mundry, the firm’s Regional Sales Manager says Federal-Mogul’s parts covers 90% of car brands in South Africa and 70% of cars in Kenya, adding that they have made the parts affordable enough even for the public transport industry.

Federal-Mogul Motor Parts is a globally recognized provider of spare parts known for a wide range of parts and exactly the same as your car’s original parts.

Federal-Mogul Motorparts sells and distributes a broad portfolio of products through more than 20 of the world’s most recognized brands in the global vehicle aftermarket, while also serving original equipment vehicle manufacturers.