Deacons East Africa expands to 39 stores in East Africa with Two Rivers Mall outlet

Listed retailer, Deacons East Africa has today opened four new retail outlets, bringing the total number of stores to 39 across Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda.

The retail giant opened its new Mr. Price, Mr. Price Home, Bossini and Adidas shops at Two Rivers Mall, the largest shopping mall of its kind in Africa.

Speaking during the launch, Deacons East Africa Plc Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Muchiri Wahome was ebullient about the new store openings and their prospects for 2017.

“Two Rivers Mall has an excellent catchment area for our brands, and our own internal research through the ‘Deal’ database and focus testing told us that having Mr. Price, Mr. Price Home, Bossini and Adidas at the mall will be what the residents of Runda, Muthaiga, Nyari and the environs want,” he explained. “This is just the beginning for Deacons and Two Rivers Mall: we will be looking at growing our relationship in the future and consider bringing more of our brands to the community,” said Mr. Wahome.

The store openings come shortly after the company opened its second F&F shop in Africa, at the Sarit Centre in Westlands in under 4 weeks. This is part of Deacons East Africa’s strategy of being more responsive to the local market and gearing its offerings accordingly.

This, said Mr. Wahome, will see the company weather the prevailingly tough economic environment.

“We and the rest of the company endured a challenging end to 2016 brought about by the interest rate capping and a cyclical downturn in consumer spending as we approach an election year. But these store openings should be taken as evidence that Deacons East Africa Plc is confident about weathering this cloud and continuing offering the products and services that Kenyans want,” Mr. Wahome added.

The company’s insight-driven strategic direction is underpinned by Deal, its new loyalty program. This mobile-based platform promises customers exclusive offers and benefits such as previews of new brands and seasonal collections.