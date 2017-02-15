Craft new incentive packages to bolster economic growth, experts tell Treasury

Economists want the National Treasury to inject government funds in key sector of the economy to accelerate economic growth

They argue that the move will increase spending and create employment opportunities thus bolstering economic growth

In 2009, the government injected close to Sh22 billion into the economy after the 2007/2008 riots that followed the hotly-contested presidential election. At the time, global economic crises and drought had negatively affected the country’s economy

Economists have urged the National Treasury to inject government funds into key sectors of the economy to boost the country’s spending which will, in turn, hasten economic growth.

“We are calling for an urgent economic stimulus package that will involve targeted government interventions that will boost domestic demand in key economic hubs around the country,” said Ken Gichinga, Chief Economist at Mentoria Consulting.

Gichinga explains that once the Treasury injects funds in key economic sectors, unemployed Kenyans will get job opportunities. He added that the move, if implemented, will ease the current tough business environment for corporates and increase spending across the country, thereby accelerating economic growth.

Now economists are calling for fresh strategies. Their move comes at a time when the country’s economic growth is projected to dwindle this year due to the August General polls and the protectionist policies of the US President Donald Trump.

Kenya recorded an economic growth of 5.6 per cent in 2016, but this number is projected to fall to 5.7 per cent this year against an earlier projection of 6 per cent.

Jane Kiringai, World Bank Senior Country Economist for Kenya says the country is not short of jobs but it is short of high productivity jobs, a situation she says is a great impediment to country’s economic growth.

“Kenya is not short of jobs; it is short of high productivity jobs,” she says. “To increase the productivity of jobs in the informal sector, policy interventions could be geared towards increasing access to broad skills beyond formal education, creating linkages between formal and informal firms, and helping small-scale firms enter local and global value chains.”

Her sentiments to create more and better jobs correlate with those of other analysts, who say the government, through the National Treasury, must reduce the cost of doing business, which is necessary for robust private sector growth.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary, Henry Rotich however, is banking on accelerating public investment to raise tax revenue that would reinforce the economy, a move that has put pressure on taxpayers struggling with high inflation.

A move by the government to lower the banking sector’s interest rate cap introduced in September 2016 has so far had a negative impact on credit growth in the already stressed private sector. Bank lending to the private sector has slowed considerably in recent months, compared to the double-digit increases recorded the previous year.