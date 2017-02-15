Business highlights – Food prices will soar as cereal supplies dwindle, UN body warns

Food prices will soar as cereal supplies dwindle, FAO warns

The prices of staple crops such as maize and sorghum are soaring as Kenya’s cereal supplies dwindle

Prices of staple cereals have doubled in some markets, reaching record and near-record levels in swathes of Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania

A United Nations body HAS warned that a sharp increase in food prices could lead to renewed hunger in the region

Sharply increasing prices are severely constraining food access for large numbers of households with alarming consequences in terms of food insecurity, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Senior Economist, Mario Zappacosta said in a statement issued on Tuesday, February 15, 2017.

The trend is hardly new in the region and some economists have blamed governments for failing to implement effective food security policies that could stem the crisis.

In January 2014, the Government of Kenya declared an impending drought with an estimated 1.6 million people affected. After a poor performance of the long rains between March and May 2014 in the arid and semi-arid zones, the drought situation continued to affect both pastoral and marginal agriculture livelihood zones with an impact on households’ food availability as well as livestock productivity. The situation continued to worsen due to the increase in food price.

This year, President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the drought a national disaster just as 12 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia are at risk of hunger due to recurring droughts, according to new data from the FAO.

The government had budgeted Sh21.5 billion to support 1.3 million people up until the end of July.

Faith Atiti, Senior Economist at Commercial Bank of Africa, said poor rainfall in the coming season could be catastrophic for the economy if it stokes inflation past a government target of 7.5 per cent, with commodity prices already under pressure from a declining local currency and rising value of crude, according to.

In Kenya prices of maize are up by about a third, FAO said.

World Bank commends Kenya for energy sector reforms as state struggles with runaway power prices

The World Bank Group (WBG) has praised Kenya for helping lead the continent in the adoption of clean energy solutions

The commendation comes just as an ongoing drought has pushed up the cost of electricity

Kenya is currently working to reduce its reliance on expensive diesel powered generators, which are harmful to the environment

The government, through its Energy Ministry, is banking on both wind and geothermal energy to power the national grid. However, a ravaging drought has seen Kenya rely more on diesel, instead of hydro power, which usually accounts for roughly half of the country’s installed capacity. However, the state is strongly pushing for a shift to other alternative resources of electricity generation. By 2030 hydro power will only account for 5 per cent of total capacity at 1,039 megawatts (MW).

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) this month raised the foreign exchange levy (a power tax that is dependent on the shillings performance against the dollar) to Sh1.28 per kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity consumed in February from Sh0.84 per unit a month earlier. The forex levy is the highest since October 2015 and will see consumers pay an extra Sh288 million for electricity consumed this month compared to January.

It has emerged that Africa is the least electrified continent in the world, with some 600 million people living without power. It has emerged that an estimated 40 per cent of African countries surveyed do not have strong policies to address this situation, the World Bank said. Some exceptions include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and South Africa.

Turkish fashion brand LC Waikiki branches into Africa with Ksh155 million investment in Nairobi

Turkish fashion giant, LC Waikiki will open its first store in Sub-Saharan Africa on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at the Two Rivers Mall, in Nairobi

The move is part of its growth strategy and entry point into the African market

The group is investing $1.5 million (Sh155.5 million) in opening the 2000 square meter outlet

LC Waikiki’s Country Manager, Kremena Pencheva said the retailer was attracted to Kenya’s stable economy. The entry into the Kenyan market is seen as a step towards increasing its footprint in Africa, with the store in Nairobi being the main launch pad. LC Waikiki has a target to reach 1,500 stores all over the world by the end of 2023 from its current 750 stores.

Mrs Pencheva said the retailer is planning to open at least two more stores in Kenya and is already scouting for locations in Nairobi and considering Mombasa.

The retail chain specialises in quality clothing and accessories for men, women and children of all ages. It offers a wide range of accessible yet stylish clothing to suit different styles and tastes, allowing its customer enjoy the advantages of affordable fashion under its philosophy ‘Everyone deserves to dress well’.

LC Waikiki is in 35 countries. It opened its first store outside Turkey in 2009 in Romania, and since then has expanded rapidly across the globe. The brand has stores located in Albania, Azerbaijan, UAE, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Armenia, Morocco, Georgia, Iraq, Iran, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kosovo, Macedonia, Egypt, Moldova, Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Russia, Oman, Ukraine, Lebanon, Qatar, Serbia, China, Bahrein, Tunisia, Jordan, Algeria, TRNC, Turkey and now Kenya.