Two Rivers Mall officially opens for business

Shoppers from the Nairobi Central Business District and some parts of Kiambu are set to benefit from the arrival of a new retail, leisure and entertainment space after the Two Rivers Mall officially opened its doors to the public today.

Two Rivers Mall Board Chairman and Centum Director Dr. Chris Kirubi said the opening of the mall will not only cater to the needs of the shoppers but will also create thousands of job opportunities as well as spur the country’s economic growth.

“As much as we have reduced the distance shoppers will travel in search of a mall, we have also created over 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities to our youths as this mall is the largest in Sub-Saharan Africa and we will not employ foreigners unless we experience a shortage of labour from within,” said Dr. Kirubi.

The mall boasts a diverse mix of both international and local brands, including some that are new to the region such as global fashion retailer LC Waikiki, Swarovski, Platform whose merchandise includes brands such as Zara, Attibassi Coffee, and Magic Planet, a leading indoor entertainment provider.

In addition, Two Rivers is also home to new local brands such as Nove Coffee Roasters and The Designer Studio.

Advanced security solutions have been deployed to ensure a safe environment throughout the precinct, with minimal inconvenience to shoppers has lured over 50 international investors in the country, a move that would bolster Foreign Direct Investment.

Three years in the making, Two Rivers Mall is a dream come true for developers and investors, who had a vision of creating East Africa’s pre-eminent destination within the 102-acre Two Rivers Development, with a world-class retail, entertainment and lifestyle center as its anchor.