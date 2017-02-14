This is the only couple you should be following for some Valz inspiration

Marriages in celeb-ville are notoriously fickle. Eunice Njeri and her saga is still very fresh in our minds. So when we are fortunate enough to have become acquainted with a real couple, we craft an ode to them and their one-in-a million love. Here is a list of reasons why Wahu and Nameless are everything.

1. Their kick-ass wedding

It’s hard to call something ‘African-themed’ when we are after all African but most brides envision a white wedding so Wahu and Nameless’ wedding in 2005 was a hallmark as far as celebrity weddings are concerned. No other notable couple has done the same thing with such great results. And can we all just put our hands together for Nameless for leaving the fedora and do-rag at home. This was right around the time we were searching for a national dress which is why Wahu’s wedding dress is so timely.

2. They are an embarrassing couple

Which is to say they do not hide their affections for one another. Stalking either one of their social media accounts will provide you with enough proof of this. From birthdays to anniversaries, they will both take the opportunity to show express their love.

3. They are each other’s biggest fans

If you have ever received the honour of watching these two talented individuals in concert then you know. They are each other’s loudest, most conspicuous, liveliest fans and there is just no other way that it should be. It’s an inspiring thing to see that despite both their longevity in the music industry they never tire in their obsessing over one another.

4. Their adorable children

Although they do keep info on their kids to a bare minimum, their daughters are still poster children for all the great things a family could be. Despite all the rumours and gossip that surround their children Tumiso and Nyakio on a daily basis they seem like normal grounded children if the Instagram videos are anything to go by.

5. They are down to earth

Nameless still seems like that guy who sang ‘Megarider’ (remember that song?) just trying to get some high class girl, and Wahu will still strike fear into the hearts of men with ‘Liar.’ They have never pretended to be anything but who they are and you know what, Nameless, Wahu never change.