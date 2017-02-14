Six Wings to fly graduates to receive mechatronics training from Krones Academy

The six will take a course in mechatronics at the German-sponsored institution

The Krones mechatronics training Academy is based in Ruiru

The Ruiru establishment is a public-private partnership initiative by the German Government, KfW (German Development Bank) and DEG (German Investment and Development Co-operation). Admission of the apprentices at Krones is part of an Africa-wide programme

Six Wings to Fly graduates have received admission letters to enrol in a diploma course in mechatronics at Krones Academy, a German run Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute. The graduates received their letters from the German Minister for Economic Co-operation and Development, Gerd Muller, at the Academy grounds in Ruiru.

While presenting the letters to the Wings to Fly graduates, Mr. Muller urged them to engage their heart and hands to secure their livelihoods.

“Young people like you have a strong brain to work theoretically and your hands to work in a practical way,”

he said.

He added that vocational education and training brings together the aspects of practical and theory to help in the development of a country.

On his part, the Executive Chairman of Equity Group Foundation, Dr. James Mwangi, represented by Philemon Kibiru, Senior Manager for Learning and Mentorship Management Programme, urged the scholars to maximise on the new opportunity granted.

“Remember that your efforts in the institution you are joining will determine your entry and success in furthering your education or entry into the job market. Make full use of Krones and its facilities to further discover, develop and exploit your talents and capabilities”

said Dr Mwangi in a speech.

“Given the high rates of youth unemployment, skills-based training offers the fastest way to secure jobs and to advance in a technical skills-based career path. We have partnered in designing a program with several elements to ensure successful transitions through school and into the workplace,” further read his speech in part.

This event came hot on the heels of the launch by Equity Group for nearly 3,000 Wings to Fly graduates of 2016 transitioning into various TVET Institutions countrywide. The programme is supported by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology (MoEST) and the German Government through its implementing agency KfW.

The objective of the launch was to provide the Wings to Fly alumni (whether headed for further education, employment, or entrepreneurial opportunities) with life and employability exposure and skills. While some of them enrolled for 3-month certificate courses, others were admitted to longer-term diploma courses.