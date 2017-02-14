Not even witch hunt will kick us out of the league Moses Adagala blasts FKF

Moses Adagala feels some unnamed individuals don’t want Muhoroni Youth to play in the KPL.

Adagala has promised to fight for his team for what is rightfully theirs.

The Sports dispute tribunal will make a rulling this week on the future of Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka FC.

FKF has hidden agenda Moses Adagala says

We’re here to stay, so get used to that! Was the message Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala had for those fighting hard to kick his side from the Kenyan Premier league.

The vocal Adagala has maintained Football Kenya Federation KFK has hidden agendas as to why they don’t want the millers to participate in the 2017 season, while lying that the club has not complied with the FKF Licensing board.

"Our books are in order and they are welcome to have another look if there is any doubt. I have no idea why people don’t want us to play in the top flight football," Moses Adagala

Last week KPL released fixtures including Sofapaka FC and Muhoroni Youth, the Kenyan Premier league top 8 winners, something that did not go down well with FKF boss Nick Mwendwa whose rejoinder was to suspend league kick off until further notice.

"The Sports dispute tribunal will read the mischief before they make their ruling. For as Muhoroni the fight goes on," Adagala

A source from FKF, hinted that the deadlock is bound to continue unless the afro named teams are relegated from the league for failing to comply with the Licensing act within the stipulated time.

"There will be no special treatment or certain teams. What the two clubs have done in collaboration with KPL will not be tolerated,” FKF," FKF source

It is not clear when the league is likely to get underway with the current deadlock and no side ready to compromise on their hard stances.

