Latest news headlines- February 14 2017 Angry senators order CS to have doctors released

Angry senators order CS to have doctors released

Senators have today ordered Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu to do everything he can and ensure doctors’ union officials who were jailed yesterday are released.The Senate Health Committee chaired by Migori Senator Wilfred Machage also asked Dr Mailu to resign if he felt he was unable to lead the ministry.

The development came after it emerged that the CS has been involved in serious infighting with his Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri.

"I hereby direct that you ensure your legal team work round the clock band to ensure jailed doctors are out by end of tomorrow and appear here again for progress report," Dr Machage said in his ruling.

While Dr Mailu admitted to communication breakdown between him and his PS, he downplayed the infighting and instead called on the lawmakers to focus on resolving the matter at hand.

The bad blood between the top two Health ministry officials first came to light late last year following revelations that some Sh5 billion could have been squandered because auditors could not account for it.

And it is said to have escalated with the ongoing doctors’ strike.

Kenyans in last minute dash to register

Voter registration stations were busy today as Kenyans lined up in their typical last minute dash to get listed ahead of the August general election.The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) yesterday ruled out any possibility of extending the month-long registration forcing many who had hoped there would be more time to troop at the registration booths.

And they gave various reasons ranging from having been committed elsewhere to indecision for waiting until the last day to get registered.

"A month was too short to register. I had limited time since am a business person," said Pius Onyango who was waiting to get listed at the Huduma center in Nairobi.

He must have been pushed to act after IEBC’s firm reiteration that there would be no deadline extension for registration.

The electoral agency had cited limited time saying it is already behind schedule in as far as preparations for the coming elections are concerned.

"Our position is that we will not extend voter listing deadline. As far as we are concerned, we have listed enough voters," IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba said.

And has been predicted by some pollsters, Norman Mbure felt there was no need to cast his ballot as the evidence of voter apathy came to the fore.