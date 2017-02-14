Hot Topics – Entertainment News

Lady Jaydee set to release ‘Woman’

Tanzanian Multi-award winning singer Lady Jaydee has announced that her awaited album dubbed ‘Woman’ will be released before the end of next ‘ My much-anticipated album ‘Woman’ was to be released at the end of last year but it wasn’t ready at that time and I had to postpone its release. I, however, can’t wait any longer and will have it ready for a mega launch before the month of March comes to a close,’ she said. Lady Jaydee is currently riding high with the remix of ‘Together’ in which she features ‘Spicy’ whom she is currently dating. The album ‘Woman’ is a collection of compositions in which Lady Jaydee articulates her struggles and successes as a woman. From relationships to career, it is one album to look forward to.

Rihanna lit the Grammys in silence

Stepping out in a dazzling orange crop top and black Armani Prive gown skirt, Rihanna executed her normal flawlessness when she arrived at the Grammys celebration. The Barbadian songstress’s ANTIproject and some of its popular singles rose to seven categories from the Recording Academy, including Record of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best Urban Contemporary Album. And though none of the gramophones made it into RiRi’s hands for the night, a bedazzled flask certainly did.

The singer jammed, sang and danced the night away with her silver companion. She even exchanged a few blown kisses and friendly greetings.

Khaligraph Jones wows once again in epic freestyle rap



Khaligraph Jones is proving to be the best of the best when it comes to local rap. The artiste, who recently released ‘Micasa Sucasa’ and ‘Naked’ yesterday released a video in which he Freestyles telling his life story. It gives an account of how he ventured into the music industry and his struggles before he made it big. Known for his heavy punchlines, the rapper did something different this time, showing his poetic prowess. This was definitely something unexpected as it is synonymous with King Kaka but he still nailed it. Proving to many that he is indeed ‘Baba Yao’ and his flow is not restricted!