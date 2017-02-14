KRA to miss tax collection target due to doctors’, lectures’ strike

The taxman is losing billions of shillings daily from the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions after the government said it will not pay workers who are on strike

KRA’s conundrum comes at a time when government spending is projected to supersede revenue collections, a development that has prompted the National Treasury to embark on international public debt to cater for the deficit

The National Treasury is this week expected to table the national budget estimates to see how the government will finance its spending

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is likely to miss its tax collection target this financial year over the ongoing lectures’ and doctors’ strike, an official from the authority has said.

According to the official who sought anonymity, the Authority is losing billions of shillings daily from the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) deductions after the government said it will not pay workers who are on strike.

“We may not meet our set target this fiscal year due to the fact that doctors’ strike is entering its third month soon meaning we have lost billions from the ongoing doctors and lectures strike,” he said.

The hopes to end the doctors’ strike took a major blow yesterday after the labor court slapped the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) chiefs with a one-month jail term.

Furthermore, lectures led by University Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary-General, Dr. Constantine Wasonga have rejected a Sh10 billion counter-offer to university staffs saying it only means a 3 per cent increase on basic salary and 1.6 per cent on house allowances, sinking the hopes of ending the strike.

Aggravating the situation, University students yesterday gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to resolve the situation, warning that they would join the strike if no moves are made, a move that will further slowdown businesses countrywide, affecting tax collection by the KRA.

Read Also: Six Wings to fly graduates to receive mechatronics training from Krones Academy

KRA’s conundrum comes at a time when government spending is projected to supersede revenue collections, a development that has prompted the National Treasury to look to international public debt to cater for the deficit.

The National Treasury is this week expected to table the national budget estimates to see how the government will finance its spending given the fact that last year Sh2.3 trillion estimates tabled by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich were majorly funded by international debt.

Last week, the government said it was expecting revenue collection of Sh1.5 trillion up from its initial forecast of Sh1.38 trillion last June.

The taxman says it is carrying out reforms that will ensure tax compliance and seal all loopholes used by tax evaders.