Kenya railways receives 60 wagons for SGR track operations

The Ministry of transport through Kenya Railways on Monday 13th February 2017 received its first batch of waggons that will be deployed on the Standard Gauge Railway line once operations commence in June this year.

The consignment of 60 waggons arrived at the Port of Mombasa on February 10, 2017, aboard two ships and was offloaded yesterday under the supervision of the China Road and Bridge Corporation; the EPC contractor for Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway project, Kenya Railways engineers and the project supervisor, TSDI-APEC-EDON Consortium (TAEC).

This is the first batch of the one thousand six hundred and twenty (1620) waggons which will be used for movement of cargo between Mombasa and Nairobi. Kenya Railways is very pleased that the rolling stock has started to arrive 106 days to the launch date which gives the Corporation reasonable time to start testing and commissioning in readiness for trial operations as it brings on board the rail operator on 1st June 2017.

The waggons are a key deliverable under SGR as they are the means via which the high capacity Standard Gauge Railway will deliver the government’s promise to its customers, the cargo owners. The network has the capacity to hold eight hundred and fifty (850) metres long trains moving at eighty (80) kilometres per hour. This is the fastest the trains shall have moved such amount of cargo on this corridor which helps cargo owners to maximise on economies of scale, better supply chain and logistics management which should eventually translate to lower cost of transport and logistics for the Country and the Region.

Kenya Railways has so far received eight (8) freight haulage heavy-duty locomotives for mainline use out of the total expected forty-three (43), two (2) shunting locomotives out of the eight (8) on order, two (2) passenger locomotives with another three (3) expected by May to complete the order and a total of thirty-two (32) passenger coaches out of the forty (40) on order.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Mr. A. K. Maina said that the project is now in its final phase of construction and will soon be ready for operations. He stated that the delivery of the locomotives and rolling stock is an important component for the SGR project implementation and that the Corporation is right on track in all factors that pertain to the project implementation, even as subsequent operations are set to commence in earnest.

The waggons received will play a vital role in enhancing transportation of bulk cargo in the country and will provide the kind of service that complements the existing demand. The fleet of waggons procured by the rail firm includes the Gondola Wagon, the Container Flat waggon, the covered waggon and the general flat waggon. The waggons which can load 70 tonnes are designed for Standard Gauge Railway operations and are suited for loading and transporting commodities such as rolled steel products, coal, ore, building materials, mechanical facilities and timber.

The waggons, which will aid in decongesting the Port of Mombasa and engineer a significant shift of bulk cargo to rail from road come with improved technical performance and are able to operate at a commercial speed of 120 km/h. The waggons which feature light tare weight are reliable, easy to maintain and have a long lifespan.

Plans are at an advanced stage to bring on board the operations and maintenance team before the launch date of June 1, 2017.